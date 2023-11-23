New Peugeot 3008 now available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric power

Sitting below the plug-in hybrid is the entry-level 3008 Hybrid, which starts from £34,660 – in the same ballpark, price-wise, as the best-selling Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. It has a 134bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine working together with a 21bhp electric motor and 48V battery. Peugeot claims this set-up can return up to 51mpg on average, emits 123-124g/km of CO2 and will get you from 0-62mph in 10.2 seconds.

Meanwhile the pure-electric Peugeot E-3008 is priced from £45,850 – similar money to the Tesla Model Y or Ford Explorer. The E-3008 is still only available with one battery: a 73kWh unit that provides up to 326 miles of range, says Peugeot.

The French firm also claims a 20-80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes from a 160kW rapid charger, while 0-62mph is dispatched in 8.8 seconds. That’s a few seconds slower than the entry-level Model Y takes to hit 62mph, but the E-3008 is only front-wheel drive, and its single electric motor produces 207bhp and 343Nm of torque (considerably less than the Tesla).

A long-range model with a 98kWh battery and 435-mile range is due to be added to the E-3008 line-up later this year, and will start from £48,550. A 315bhp all-wheel-drive variant is also coming soon.

New Peugeot 3008 trim levels and equipment

The 3008 and E-3008 are both available in Allure or GT trim. Standard kit on Allure models includes 19-inch alloy wheels, body colour accents for the front grille, LED headlights and full keyless entry, plus the usual assortment of safety kit like rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Inside, every model features the latest iteration of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit design that incorporates the central infotainment and driver’s displays into a single 21-inch panoramic screen, while in the centre of the dash is a separate touch panel with ‘i-Toggle’ shortcut buttons. All 3008 and E-3008 models also come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging pad and ambient lighting that’s linked to the drive modes.

Upgrading to GT trim adds around £3,500 to the price tags of both versions, but in return you get a contrasting black roof and rear spoiler, Alcantara upholstery, a heated steering wheel and front seats, pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beams, front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, and hands-free opening tailgate.

