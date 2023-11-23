Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Peugeot 3008 now available with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric power

The 3008 PHEV is the latest addition to the line-up, offering a potential electric range of 52 miles and up to 356.2mpg

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Sep 2024
Peugeot 3008 - front tracking24

Plug-in hybrid versions of the new Peugeot 3008 are now available to order, with prices starting from £40,650. The new 3008 PHEV offers an electric range of up to 52 miles, and joins the hybrid and pure-electric versions of the coupé-inspired mid-size SUV.

Peugeot’s latest plug-in hybrid set-up consists of a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder PureTech petrol engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Integrated into the gearbox is a 123bhp electric motor that’s fed by a 21kWh battery. Combined, the total power output is 192bhp and 350Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds, while still offering 356.2mpg potential.

According to Peugeot, the default Hybrid drive mode prioritises electric driving as often as possible, while juggling between the two power sources. Meanwhile Electric mode allows you to reach speeds of up to 83mph on battery power alone, if there’s sufficient charge. Finally, Sport uses the e-motor to supplement the petrol engine to deliver maximum performance.

Peugeot 3008 - rear tracking24

Importantly for fleet drivers, the 3008 Plug-in Hybrid’s ability to be driven in EV mode means subsequently low CO2 emissions of 19-20g/km, and it falls into the 8 per cent Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) company car tax bracket. For context, pure EVs attract a 2 per cent BiK rating.

Sitting below the plug-in hybrid is the entry-level 3008 Hybrid, which starts from £34,660 – in the same ballpark, price-wise, as the best-selling Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. It has a 134bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine working together with a 21bhp electric motor and 48V battery. Peugeot claims this set-up can return up to 51mpg on average, emits 123-124g/km of CO2 and will get you from 0-62mph in 10.2 seconds.

Meanwhile the pure-electric Peugeot E-3008 is priced from £45,850 – similar money to the Tesla Model Y or Ford Explorer. The E-3008 is still only available with one battery: a 73kWh unit that provides up to 326 miles of range, says Peugeot. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The French firm also claims a 20-80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes from a 160kW rapid charger, while 0-62mph is dispatched in 8.8 seconds. That’s a few seconds slower than the entry-level Model Y takes to hit 62mph, but the E-3008 is only front-wheel drive, and its single electric motor produces 207bhp and 343Nm of torque (considerably less than the Tesla).

A long-range model with a 98kWh battery and 435-mile range is due to be added to the E-3008 line-up later this year, and will start from £48,550. A 315bhp all-wheel-drive variant is also coming soon.

Peugeot 3008 - front static24

New Peugeot 3008 trim levels and equipment

The 3008 and E-3008 are both available in Allure or GT trim. Standard kit on Allure models includes 19-inch alloy wheels, body colour accents for the front grille, LED headlights and full keyless entry, plus the usual assortment of safety kit like rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Inside, every model features the latest iteration of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit design that incorporates the central infotainment and driver’s displays into a single 21-inch panoramic screen, while in the centre of the dash is a separate touch panel with ‘i-Toggle’ shortcut buttons. All 3008 and E-3008 models also come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging pad and ambient lighting that’s linked to the drive modes.

Upgrading to GT trim adds around £3,500 to the price tags of both versions, but in return you get a contrasting black roof and rear spoiler, Alcantara upholstery, a heated steering wheel and front seats, pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beams, front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, and hands-free opening tailgate.

Now read more about the best family cars to buy...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

