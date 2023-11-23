You can buy the new Peugeot 3008 and all-electric E-3008 now

The all-new third-generation Peugeot 3008 is available to order now. The coupe-inspired mid-size SUV is offered either as a hybrid or, for the first time ever, with an all-electric version rather predictably named the E-3008.

The new 3008 Hybrid serves as the entry point to the range, with prices starting from £34,650, putting it in the same price range as the best-selling Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. Under the 3008’s bonnet is a 134bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine working together with a 21bhp electric motor and 48V battery. Peugeot claims this setup can return up to 51mpg on average, emitting 124g/km of CO2 and will get you from 0-62mph in 10.2 seconds.

Meanwhile the E-3008 is priced from £45,850 – slap, bang in between the starting prices for the Tesla Model Y and the recently updated Volkswagen ID.4. The E-3008 is currently available with just one battery: a 73kWh unit that provides up to 326 miles of range, says Peugeot.

The French firm also claims a 20-80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes from a 160kW rapid charger, while 0-62mph is dispatched in 8.8 seconds. That’s a few seconds slower than the entry-level Model Y takes to hit 62mph, but the E-3008 is only front-wheel drive, and its single electric motor produces 207bhp and 343Nm of torque (considerably less than the Tesla).