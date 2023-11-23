You can buy the new Peugeot 3008 and all-electric E-3008 now
The all-new third-generation Peugeot 3008 is available to order now. The coupe-inspired mid-size SUV is offered either as a hybrid or, for the first time ever, with an all-electric version rather predictably named the E-3008.
The new 3008 Hybrid serves as the entry point to the range, with prices starting from £34,650, putting it in the same price range as the best-selling Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson. Under the 3008’s bonnet is a 134bhp 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine working together with a 21bhp electric motor and 48V battery. Peugeot claims this setup can return up to 51mpg on average, emitting 124g/km of CO2 and will get you from 0-62mph in 10.2 seconds.
Meanwhile the E-3008 is priced from £45,850 – slap, bang in between the starting prices for the Tesla Model Y and the recently updated Volkswagen ID.4. The E-3008 is currently available with just one battery: a 73kWh unit that provides up to 326 miles of range, says Peugeot.
The French firm also claims a 20-80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes from a 160kW rapid charger, while 0-62mph is dispatched in 8.8 seconds. That’s a few seconds slower than the entry-level Model Y takes to hit 62mph, but the E-3008 is only front-wheel drive, and its single electric motor produces 207bhp and 343Nm of torque (considerably less than the Tesla).
A Long Range model with a 98kWh battery and 435-mile range will be added to the E-3008 line-up in 2024, along with an 315bhp all-wheel drive variant. A plug-in hybrid 3008 is also due, although details have yet to be revealed. Pricing for all three models are under wraps at the moment, too.
New Peugeot 3008 trim levels and equipment
In the meantime, the 3008 and E-3008 are both available in Allure or GT trim. Standard kit on Allure models includes 19-inch alloy wheels, body colour accents for the front grille, LED headlights and full keyless entry, plus the usual assortment of safety kit like rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, cruise control and lane keep assist.
Inside, every model features the latest iteration of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit design that incorporates the central infotainment and driver’s displays into a single 21-inch panoramic screen, while in the centre of the dash is a separate touch panel with ‘i-Toggle’ shortcut buttons. All 3008 and E-3008 models also come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging pad and ambient lighting that’s linked to the drive modes.
Upgrading to GT trim adds around £3,500 to the price tags of both versions, but in return you get a contrasting black roof and rear spoiler, Alcantara upholstery, a heated steering wheel and front seats, pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beams, front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, and hands free opening tailgate.
