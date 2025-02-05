Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Long-term tests

Peugeot E-3008 GT long-term test: electronic gremlins cause concern

Fleetwatch: our Peugeot E-3008 has been suffering from some electronics issues, including a mysterious open boot

By:Chris Rosamond
28 Mar 2025
Peugeot E-3008 fleetwatch24

Our Peugeot E-3008 has been earning its keep as a refined and efficient commuter. Runs to the outskirts of London are knocked off in relaxing style for pennies, thanks to home charging. The electronics have been a little glitchy though, both with touchscreen ‘mini-meltdowns’ and once when we returned to a remotely locked car to find the boot open and half raised – very mysterious, but luckily on private land.

Peugeot E-3008 GT: first report

Peugeot E-3008 GT - long termer header24

Tardy charging and poor range consigned our new Peugeot E-3008 to home in a family emergency

  • Mileage: 5,344
  • Efficiency: 3.1 miles/kWh

Electric cars are great, until they’re not, and a family emergency at the new year put our new Peugeot E-3008 on the spot.

It’s 160 miles from my house in Hampshire to my mum’s place in Devon, which should be a breeze for the car with a 327-mile maximum quoted range and a 73kWh battery. The key word there is ‘should’, because I used the Peugeot on the same route at Christmas, and it stumbled somewhat.

Starting out with a full battery and 300-plus miles showing on the dash, I arrived at the array of 350kW ultra-rapid chargers at Exeter’s Moto services (still 25 miles short of my destination) with only 30 per cent of charge left. It was 10pm on Christmas Eve, and I plugged in, expecting an ‘ultra-rapid’ charge that would see us on to Torbay and back to Hampshire in one hit.

Peugeot says the E-3008 has a maximum charge speed of 160kW, but the 350kW Gridserve charger peaked at 83kW, then dropped to 50kW after 10 minutes when the battery was 50 per cent charged. Then 40 minutes later, when the battery had crept up to 77 per cent, it was charging at just 41kW. At which point I’d had enough and left.

So mum and I spent 30 minutes at Moto Exeter early on Christmas morning, this time teasing a meagre 45kW out of the 350kW charger, a rate that quickly dropped to an insulting 30kW, and had only crept back to 39kW when I unplugged. We only managed to get charged from 60 to 76 per cent in half an hour. On the plus side, a 19kWh top-up that would have cost fifteen quid turned out to be a Christmas freebie – belated season’s greetings to you too, Gridserve.

Peugeot E-3008 GT - long termer rear24

As we left Moto Exeter, we had 234 miles of range showing from a three-quarters-charged battery, and arrived home in time for Christmas lunch 134 miles later, with a remaining range of 20 per cent, or 37 miles. This seems typical, because we use electrons at a rate that means the car ‘loses’ between a quarter and a third of the range that’s promised at the start of any given journey.

Not ideal, and when I had to repeat the Torbay run in a rush a week later, I made the return journey twice on a tank of diesel in my old Mercedes B-Class instead.

For day-to-day use though, there’s much to like about the E-3008. It’s eye-catching on the outside, and the interior is indulgently comfortable as well as good-looking. I’ll skip past the square steering wheel, because while I’m not convinced, increasing numbers of people seem to find them appealing. The expansive digital display panel is certainly impressive to look at, though.

However, the Peugeot is not an enthusiast’s car, in spite of our car’s ‘GT’ trim designation, with no feedback from that square steering wheel, and a ride that can be harsh around town or on a poor-quality B-road. Arguably, the car is at its best on a middle-distance motorway journey of 90 miles or so, where you can enjoy the relaxed cabin comforts.

From a family practicality perspective, the E-3008 is a winner, too, with plenty of legroom in the back and a huge boot under that sloping tailgate. The kids love it to bits, in fact, while the heated rear seats help to ensure they’re not always squabbling about ‘riding shotgun’.

A nail in a tyre has been another fly in the ointment, although conveniently it went flat just yards from the Chichester branch of ATS. Happily, it was repairable for £30, because a matching replacement wasn’t available until the next day.

Rating:3.5 stars
Model:Peugeot E-3008 GT
On fleet since:November 2024
Price new:£49,330
Powertrain:73kWh battery, 1 x e-motor, 210bhp
CO2/BIK:0g/km/2%
Options:Ingaro Blue metallic paint (£750), Heat pump (£700), 360-deg Vision & Drive Assist pack (£600), Mistral Black Nappa leather (£1,600)
Insurance*:Group: 33/Quote: £1,088
Mileage:5,344
Efficiency:3.1 miles/kWh
Any problems?Loose trim on A-pillar, punctured tyre repair (£30)

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

