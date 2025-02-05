Peugeot E-3008 GT long-term test: electronic gremlins cause concern

Our Peugeot E-3008 has been earning its keep as a refined and efficient commuter. Runs to the outskirts of London are knocked off in relaxing style for pennies, thanks to home charging. The electronics have been a little glitchy though, both with touchscreen ‘mini-meltdowns’ and once when we returned to a remotely locked car to find the boot open and half raised – very mysterious, but luckily on private land.

Peugeot E-3008 GT: first report

Tardy charging and poor range consigned our new Peugeot E-3008 to home in a family emergency

Electric cars are great, until they’re not, and a family emergency at the new year put our new Peugeot E-3008 on the spot.

It’s 160 miles from my house in Hampshire to my mum’s place in Devon, which should be a breeze for the car with a 327-mile maximum quoted range and a 73kWh battery. The key word there is ‘should’, because I used the Peugeot on the same route at Christmas, and it stumbled somewhat.

Starting out with a full battery and 300-plus miles showing on the dash, I arrived at the array of 350kW ultra-rapid chargers at Exeter’s Moto services (still 25 miles short of my destination) with only 30 per cent of charge left. It was 10pm on Christmas Eve, and I plugged in, expecting an ‘ultra-rapid’ charge that would see us on to Torbay and back to Hampshire in one hit.