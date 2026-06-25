Polestar forced to stop selling cars in the USA due to its links with China

Polestar is being forced to stop selling cars in the United States due to new rules targeting Chinese manufacturers, and as a result the brand will now have to pin its hopes on Europe.

Polestar is the spin-off brand of the quintessentially Swedish firm Volvo, but both are owned by the Chinese conglomerate Geely, which owns Lotus and Smart, too.

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The Polestar 2, Polestar 4 and new flagship Polestar 5 are built in China, although the Polestar 3 SUV is made in the US at the Ridgeville plant in South Carolina that also produces the Volvo EX90.

The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security denied the brand approval to sell new cars from model year 2027 onwards in the country under its ‘Connected Vehicle Rule’. This currently restricts the sale of “connected vehicles by connected vehicle manufacturers owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of China or Russia, and vehicles using their covered software”.

The justification for these rules is the protection of national security, as Washington believes companies from these countries may be compelled to share data or allow remote access to connected vehicles in the US.

Curiously, Volvo was granted authorisation from the same government department to continue importing and selling its cars in the US, avoiding the same fate as its sibling. Meanwhile, Ford is in the process of getting a similar exception to the rule in order to continue selling the China-built Lincoln Nautilus.