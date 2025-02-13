Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Sealey Topside Engine Bay Creeper SCRT01 review

Sealey's Topside Engine Bat Creeper makes working on high level engines in SUVs or pick-up trucks easier and more comfortable

By:Craig Cheetham
13 Feb 2025
Sealey Topside engine bay creeper SCRT01 with mechanic repairing an engine

Crawling around underneath your car is pretty difficult, but on bigger 4x4s, vans or pick-ups it can be even more awkward to work in the engine bay. On these taller vehicles you might need to stand on a step and then lean awkwardly across the car, if you are able to reach it at all. 

Now Sealey has launched a device designed just for this job. The SCRT01 Topside Engine Bay Creeper is like half a step ladder on wheels, with a padded top that makes it possible to lean into a taller engine bay for much longer periods without fatigue. It features multiple adjustments for height and ladder angle.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 60mm-deep foam body pad is covered in heavy-duty, wipe-clean vinyl, and there is a built-in pocket on the edge to keep tools and parts to hand. The frame is constructed with robust powder-coated steel for durability and equipped with 75mm composite swivel castors that can  be locked securely.  Once you have finished the job, its folding design allows it to be stored more easily. At around £240, it’s a reasonable investment, but will make life more comfortable for anyone who does a lot of work under the bonnet of big cars. 

Click here to discover the best disposable workshop gloves...

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £15,940Avg. savings £2,827 off RRP*Used from £9,000
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £37,870Avg. savings £2,955 off RRP*
New Skoda Kodiaq
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,515Avg. savings £3,834 off RRP*Used from £10,200
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £35,080Avg. savings £3,743 off RRP*Used from £25,098
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options
Renault Clio design render - front

New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options

Renault’s sixth-generation Clio hatchback will get a clean look and hi-tech kit, and our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
12 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: handsome, sporty Mazda CX-5 dips under £250 per month
Mazda CX-5

Car Deal of the Day: handsome, sporty Mazda CX-5 dips under £250 per month

The Mazda CX-5 is fun to drive, features a driver-focused, premium interior and is our Deal of the Day for 9 February
News
9 Feb 2025
The small petrol car lives! Pint-sized Fiat Pandina due in 2027
Fiat Panda Cross - front static

The small petrol car lives! Pint-sized Fiat Pandina due in 2027

Fiat will build a new city-sized Pandina based on the new 500 platform, bringing a proper, petrol powered A-segment city car to market as early as 202…
News
12 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content