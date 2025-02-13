Sealey Topside Engine Bay Creeper SCRT01 review

Crawling around underneath your car is pretty difficult, but on bigger 4x4s, vans or pick-ups it can be even more awkward to work in the engine bay. On these taller vehicles you might need to stand on a step and then lean awkwardly across the car, if you are able to reach it at all.

Now Sealey has launched a device designed just for this job. The SCRT01 Topside Engine Bay Creeper is like half a step ladder on wheels, with a padded top that makes it possible to lean into a taller engine bay for much longer periods without fatigue. It features multiple adjustments for height and ladder angle.

The 60mm-deep foam body pad is covered in heavy-duty, wipe-clean vinyl, and there is a built-in pocket on the edge to keep tools and parts to hand. The frame is constructed with robust powder-coated steel for durability and equipped with 75mm composite swivel castors that can be locked securely. Once you have finished the job, its folding design allows it to be stored more easily. At around £240, it’s a reasonable investment, but will make life more comfortable for anyone who does a lot of work under the bonnet of big cars.

