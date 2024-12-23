Car Deal of the Day: sacre bleu! New Renault 5 for just £229 a month

Retro design

Well-specced; free heat pump

Only £228.52 a month

The Renault 5 is unquestionably the EV of the moment. It's little wonder when you consider its blend of retro design, fun driving characteristics, excellent tech and low prices. And when we say low we really do mean it, as you could be paying less than £230 for one right now.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the 'R5' for a measly £228.52 a month. It's a three-year deal and requires a £3,037.24 initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Need more? You can double the allowance to 10,000 for a bargain £15.73 extra a month.

For this kind of money don't go expecting the big-batteried 5 in the fanciest of trim levels. But the beauty of the new Renault 5 is that even the basic version is brimming with lovely touches and enough range for the average buyer, so you won't feel hard done by.

Here you get the smaller 40kWh battery that gives a claimed 190 miles of range. Knowing that the 250-mile claimed capability of the larger 52kWh pack is pretty accurate, you can expect the smaller one to give anything around 150 miles in mixed motoring, and something close to 190 or more in purely urban driving.

The battery powers a 118bhp motor that drives the front wheels, and Renault claims a nine-second 0-62mph time – that's identical to the 42kWh Fiat 500e and a good chunk quicker than the Citroen e-C3 and BYD Dolphin Active. Accurate and well-weighted steering along with a sharp chassis all add up to a very enjoyable driving experience.

Meanwhile Evolution trim, despite its entry-level positioning, still gets you 18-inch diamond-cut alloys, LED lights front and rear, climate control, a 10-inch touchscreen with an excellent Google operating system along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Impressively, Renault also throws in a heat pump, 11kW AC charging, and Vehicle-to-Grid (allowing you to charge other electrical devices with the 5's battery). Oh, and the free colour is Pop Green metallic, so you'll certainly stand out.

