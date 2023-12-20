Car Deal of the Day: Renault Austral provides French family-friendliness for just £263 a month

Excellent infotainment set-up

Efficient full-hybrid system

£262 a month

Almost every mainstream car maker has a mid-size SUV in its line-up, so standing out in this area of the market is incredibly tough, and sometimes it all comes down to is the value on offer.

Well, the Renault Austral is certainly making a case for itself, because thanks to Carwow Leasey via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can currently get one for just £262.97 a month. This is a leasing agreement based over two years, with a sensible £3,450 deposit and a 5,000-mile annual mileage limit.

The Austral is Renault’s answer to the Nissan Qashqai and Volkswagen Tiguan, and where it really impresses is in terms of efficiency. There’s only one powertrain – a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol with an integrated electric motor – and while that might sound insufficient for a car the size of the Austral, 200bhp and an 8.4-second 0-62mph time suggest otherwise. A claimed economy of 60.1mpg is very impressive, too.

The trim we have here is the best the Austral offers. The clunkily named Iconic Esprit Alpine is a bit of a mouthful, but bear with us because it comes with a huge panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree exterior camera, Matrix LED headlights, an excellent Harman Kardon sound system and a rather swish bodykit with 20-inch alloy wheels.

On the dash, there’s a 12-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch driver’s display, which is par for the course for this class. But you can’t fail to be impressed by the speed of the response to your inputs; it really is lightning quick thanks to the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The Google-powered interface is also super easy to get your head around.

As an SUV, the Austral also has practicality on its side. There’s decent space in the cabin and a sliding rear bench, a 527-litre boot and even a concave minicab-style mirror to check on back-seat passengers.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault Austral leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault Austral page.

