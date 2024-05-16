New plug-in hybrid Renault Rafale E-Tech 4x4 300hp pops in to top the range

The Rafale is Renault’s new hybrid-only coupe-SUV and last year it was revealed in full-hybrid guise, but now it’s the turn of the plug-in hybrid. The Rafale E-Tech 4x4 300hp, to give it its full name, will be made available from Autumn 2024 - sitting alongside the full hybrid model which recently went on sale.

Pricing for the plug-in hybrid will be announced in June and it’ll certainly cost more than the full-hybrid which starts from £38,195. Rivals for the plug-in hybrid include the Audi Q3 Sportback TFSI e and the Cupra Formentor eHybrid - both of which start over £40,000.

The Rafale E-Tech 4x4 300hp is based on the 200hp powertrain from the full-hybrid Rafale. It uses the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, but there’s a new turbocharger to boost the petrol unit’s power to 148bhp compared to 128bhp in the full-hybrid. Torque increases from 205Nm to 230Nm as well.

The combustion engine is paired with three electric motors in total. There’s a main motor on the front axle with 69bhp and another motor on the rear axle with 134bhp (making the car four-wheel drive). A smaller starter generator motor is also mated to the transmission for an extra 34bhp. In total there’s 296bhp on tap, enough for a 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds, making the PHEV Rafale 2.5 seconds quicker than the full-hybrid.