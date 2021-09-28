New SEAT Ibiza FR Sport 2025 review: updated supermini lacks refinement

Verdict

Given SEAT’s recent repositioning as the entry brand within the Volkswagen Group, pricing will be crucial for the revised SEAT Ibiza when it goes on sale. If it can undercut the VW Polo and Skoda Fabia then it’ll continue to be a hugely popular model for its maker as it still does all the basics right. It’s a shame we’ll have to wait a while for the mild-hybrid models, as they’ll definitely add some much-needed refinement and modernity to the Spanish supermini.

The most popular SEAT model ever with six million sales over 40 years, you can see why the maker is staying true to the supermini segment with the new Ibiza. Now, the Spanish brand has doubled down against a tide of new all-electric small cars by giving its most compact model a facelift.

We first saw images of the updated Ibiza alongside the revised Arona, way back in 2023. And while it’s taken some time for the production car to arrive, we have now driven it – and on the Spanish island of Ibiza, no less.

This might feel a little like déjà vu, as the current, fourth-generation SEAT Ibiza received its first facelift in 2021. But SEAT is raising expectations with the latest one by insisting that the new Ibiza is shaped by three core pillars: of a refreshed exterior, refined interior, and a strengthened value proposition – all supposedly making the car more compelling than ever. That last pillar ties in the SEAT’s new positioning within the VW Group, where it’ll sit further beneath Skoda and Volkswagen as a more budget-focused brand.