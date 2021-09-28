New SEAT Ibiza FR Sport 2025 review: updated supermini lacks refinement
The ageing SEAT Ibiza has finally been updated for 2025, but the popular supermini is still lacking when it comes to modernity and refinement
Verdict
Given SEAT’s recent repositioning as the entry brand within the Volkswagen Group, pricing will be crucial for the revised SEAT Ibiza when it goes on sale. If it can undercut the VW Polo and Skoda Fabia then it’ll continue to be a hugely popular model for its maker as it still does all the basics right. It’s a shame we’ll have to wait a while for the mild-hybrid models, as they’ll definitely add some much-needed refinement and modernity to the Spanish supermini.
The most popular SEAT model ever with six million sales over 40 years, you can see why the maker is staying true to the supermini segment with the new Ibiza. Now, the Spanish brand has doubled down against a tide of new all-electric small cars by giving its most compact model a facelift.
We first saw images of the updated Ibiza alongside the revised Arona, way back in 2023. And while it’s taken some time for the production car to arrive, we have now driven it – and on the Spanish island of Ibiza, no less.
This might feel a little like déjà vu, as the current, fourth-generation SEAT Ibiza received its first facelift in 2021. But SEAT is raising expectations with the latest one by insisting that the new Ibiza is shaped by three core pillars: of a refreshed exterior, refined interior, and a strengthened value proposition – all supposedly making the car more compelling than ever. That last pillar ties in the SEAT’s new positioning within the VW Group, where it’ll sit further beneath Skoda and Volkswagen as a more budget-focused brand.
We don’t have confirmed pricing for the new Ibiza just yet, though we’ve been told to expect it to start from under £21,000 – undercutting the Skoda Fabia by around £500. Top-spec versions should sit around the £25,500 mark, meaning the new Ibiza will offer similar pricing to the current model when it arrives in January.
Aside from dropping the XCellence and Black Editions trims, the Ibiza range is pretty recognisable from before. The SE kicks things off, followed by SE Technology, FR First Edition and finally the FR Sport.
The engine line up is also unchanged – at least until new mild-hybrid versions join the range in 2027. For now you’ll find a 94bhp 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged three-cylinder petrol mated to a five-speed manual available on all trim levels, while above this sits the same engine with 114bhp and the option of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic. Other markets get a 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder, but that’s not coming to the UK. Neither is the hot 174bhp motor found in the new Fabia 130.
It makes sense that SEAT isn’t bringing the aforementioned more powerful versions here, what with the realignment of the brand away from its now more premium sister brands – not forgetting Cupra. Regardless, the 114bhp TSI was our pick of the range before, and given the lack of any technical changes with the latest Ibiza, it remains just that.
Starting off, the three-cylinder has an audible groan to it under hard acceleration – especially if the gearbox needs to kick down a gear or two. However during most day-to-day driving and at motorway speeds, the engine noise subsides. General refinement is pretty good in the Ibiza actually, helped by the seven-speed DSG gearbox which feels every bit as smooth here as it does in much more expensive VW Group cars.
SEAT quotes a kerbweight (with driver) of 1,144kg, which is featherlight compared to most electric superminis these days. It means that despite the paltry power figure of the Ibiza FR Sport and a near 10-second 0-62mph time, it never feels slow; there's 200Nm of torque going through the gearbox, which has an excellent knack of providing the right gear at the right time.
It might be an eight-year old car now, but the Ibiza is still a sweet-handling supermini. We didn’t get a tremendous amount of feedback from the front wheels, though the steering feels connected and responsive, plus there’s a decent amount of front-end grip to keep things in check. As ever, there’s a selection of drive modes with ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Eco’ – though we found the differences in steering weight and throttle response only very slight.
A wheelbase of 2,564mm results in a turning circle of 10.6 metres, which is relatively wide for a supermini, though we had no issue guiding it around the tighter roads of Ibiza – thanks in part to the quick steering. The steering wheel itself is also nicely tactile with a thin rim wrapped in perforated leather.
For the 2026 Ibiza, bucket seats now come standard on FR cars and they’re superbly supportive, though the thick shoulder area does block some visibility for rear passengers, making it feel a little more cramped back there. Boot space remains unchanged with a 355-litre capacity (four litres more than a Polo, but 25 litres less than a Fabia).
Being the FR-badged car, there’s lowered suspension, which helps with the Ibiza’s cornering manners to an extent. It didn’t feel like we had much of a penalty when it came to ride quality either. Something that does change the levels of comfort are the wheels, which range from 15 to 18 inches. The big wheels look great, but if you prioritise comfort go for the smaller rims.
The Ibiza’s cabin, while it’s getting on a bit now, is a good example of when the VW Group hit its stride for ergonomics. Entry SE cars get an 8.25-inch touchscreen, with higher-spec models getting a 9.2-inch screen instead. The infotainment has a simple menu layout which makes it easy to use on the move, though loading times between various functions are quite slow. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are standard across the lineup.
In front of the driver you’ll find an eight-inch driver’s display or a 10.25-inch ‘Digital Cockpit’ on higher-spec versions. We actually prefer the smaller screen here, which always has a rev counter and speedometer in clear view. Some changes SEAT has introduced inside include a new wireless smartphone charger (three times more powerful than before with an integrated cooling fan), an excellent sound system comprising six speakers and a subwoofer, plus black headlining and new door-panel inserts.
It’s still a bit dull inside, considering this is meant to offer some more visual excitement over its cousins from Volkswagen and Skoda. There’s not much colour and a lot of the surface materials feel cheap, but elements like the physical steering-wheel buttons and bank of climate controls on the dash remind us that many newer VW Group cars with their touch-sensitive haptic controls can be a lot more frustrating to operate.
In case you hadn’t noticed, the Ibiza’s exterior has been redesigned too. The grille, front and rear bumpers and headlights (which are LED across the range) are all new. We think it remains one of the smartest-looking superminis out there, especially in FR trim.
|Model:
|SEAT Ibiza FR Sport
|Price:
|£25,500 (est)
|Powertrain:
|1.0-litre 3cyl turbo petrol
|Power/torque:
|114bhp/200Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|9.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|123mph
|Economy/CO2:
|51.4mpg/126g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,059/1,780/1,447mm