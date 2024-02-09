Skoda has overtaken BMW to become Europe’s third biggest-selling car brand, and it’ll keep its new product pedal to the metal with two new electric cars, facelifts for its entry models and a new Octavia concept.

The Czech brand’s European sales grew by 10 per cent in the first half of the year, with UK registrations up more than 16 per cent. Four-fifths of the company’s 509,400 units went to European customers, while its diversification strategy is delivering growth in India too.

How did Skoda clamber onto the European car sales podium for the first time? By offering a growing portfolio of models and powertrains that ticks every customer box, having competitive electric cars, delivering good quality at affordable prices and leveraging Skoda’s blooming brand power. That’s what company boss Klaus Zellmer told Auto Express during a fascinating, 90-minute conversation in London.

‘SpaceBEV’ one of two new Skodas coming in 2026

Zellmer, who recently had his CEO contract extended for another three years, believes that Skoda’s design is one factor in attracting customers. It achieves a delicate balance of looking sufficiently hi-tech with its Tech-Deck, illuminated grille while mixing reassuringly solid, crisp body surfaces that won’t scare anyone by looking too edgy.

“The tipping point in our design language is the introduction of Elroq, then the electric cars to come – the Epiq and flagship SUV next year. It’s a seven-seater with the working title ‘SpaceBEV’. That car totally embraces the new design language and our aspiration for a flagship Skoda, one that’s still very functional but also totally timeless.”

This electric alternative to the Kodiaq SUV – continuing Skoda’s tradition of having standalone EVs rather than electrifying existing nameplates – comes in the second-half of 2026. It’ll be longer than the Kodiaq to deliver huge cabin space, all underpinned by the Volkswagen group’s MEB electric car platform. That means a big battery around 90kWh in capacity, and single- and dual-motor punch.