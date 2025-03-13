Skoda unveiled the concept at the Munich show and CEO Klaus Zellmer and Sefani were on tenterhooks awaiting the public feedback. “What was really nice [is] that people accept this as a Skoda, even [though] it’s changed quite a lot. The front and the rear, people still connect this to our brand.”

6. But has Skoda gone too clean, too radical?

The minimalist design looks so upmarket it could be the work of a premium brand: does this signal Skoda trying to reposition itself? “We’re not talking about premium!” shoots back Stefani, sounding offended.

“It’s our job to elevate the value of our brand. [But] Skoda makes value for money. It does not cost a fortune to make it like this, it’s pure design. We’re not aiming for premium but we want the cars to look modern, valuable, desirable.”

It’s a formula that’s made Skoda Europe’s third best-selling car brand, overtaking BMW in 2025.

7. Will the production sideglass really look like that?

‘Flush glazing’ that sits level with the bodysides and eliminates window seals is an aesthetic popularised by Range Rovers – and now Skoda is at it. Combining it with the white-coloured side pillar creates an eye-catching side graphic, which Stefani says intentionally harks back to the late noughties Yeti SUV and Roomster MPV.

Will the production car have flush glazing? “We have to dream sometimes,” says Stefani. “But flush glazing is something that plays also on simplicity and I hope we can achieve this – that's the goal.”

8. It will shape the design of future combustion Skodas

Skoda had been expecting to start phasing out internal combustion engine models, but the slower transition to electric has caused a sharp revision of the product plan. Cars such as the Fabia supermini, Scala hatchback and Kamiq SUV will continue past 2030, but all will require design revisions to keep them modern and prevent a two-tier range.

“I’m convinced that, design-wise, we have to connect EV cars with the ICE cars in the future,” reveals Stefani. “With our theme it’s possible. We did the exercise already and I think it’s quite successful.”

The design team ran a show where the top brass assessed the entire portfolio to 2030. “I saw the cars next to each other outside. [We are] convinced that they will work and that the customers will see this. [The range] looks very modern and very consistent. And this is important: we should not have two lines.”

It means the Vision O isn’t just significant for the next Skoda Octavia kombi. It’s a design statement that will shape all future Skodas, right out to the end of the decade.

