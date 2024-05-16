New Skoda Elroq electric SUV: price, specs, launch and on sale dates
Skoda’s Karoq-sized EV SUV is on the way. Here’s everything we know so far about the Elroq
This is the new Skoda Elroq, a brand-new electric SUV from the Czech brand that will launch very soon. It’s a mid-size SUV similar in its dimensions to the popular Skoda Karoq, but with a different engineering set-up that allows full-electric power only.
The Elroq follows on from Skoda’s first EV, the Enyaq, and will be the first of four more all-electric models from Skoda by 2026, including the production version of the Vision 7S concept, an electric estate car and a smaller Kamiq-sized EV.
It will sit on the same MEB architecture as the Enyaq, but it will be a little smaller than that model, offering buyers an electric SUV in the range that’s a bit more affordable. Read on to find out everything we know so far about this upcoming car.
Skoda Elroq price and release date
The Skoda Elroq hasn’t even been announced yet, so there’s no concrete information about it from Skoda so far. We expect to see more about the car later this year including a full reveal and the opening of the order books after that. It’s likely to happen in the second half of 2024, so check back to find out more.
In terms of pricing we expect the Skoda Elroq to sit just below the Skoda Enyaq, the brand’s larger electric SUV. The Enyaq will receive a ‘comprehensive update’ next year according to Skoda, which could push pricing up - meaning a starting price of around £40,000 for the Elroq could be possible.
What will the Skoda Elroq look like?
Skoda has teased its new Elroq before with official renderings - but our first real-world look at the Czech firm’s upcoming EV came from our spy photographers, who spotted the car testing on the public road under camouflage.
We can see the Elroq will feature stubby overhangs front and rear, with a long wheelbase that should help improve interior space. We can also make out some key details, despite the camo wrap.
The front end has a sleek headlight cluster that flows into the grille area, though that’s likely to be a blanked-off grille for aerodynamic reasons. There’s another light cluster beneath which feeds into an air curtain that’ll channel air around to the side of the car. A lower grille is visible here, too.
Down the side it all looks fairly conventional. There are no digital wing mirrors or flush-fitting door handles, while the rather large wheels look similar to the 21-inch ‘Betria’ alloys of the Enyaq. The rear features a large roof spoiler and those rear lights look similar to the Enyaq’s, too.
What will the Skoda Elroq’s interior be like?
We expect to see an Enyaq-inspired cabin with Skoda’s array of different ‘Design Suites’ available to change elements like trim material and colours according to customer taste. The Enyaq’s 13-inch screen will probably be used in the Elroq, too, running the latest infotainment system from Skoda.
However, we don’t have any photos or preview images of the interior yet, so we probably won’t get a true idea of what the cabin will be like until the car’s reveal later in 2024.
Nevertheless, there should be the usual selection of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ touches like an umbrella in the door and built-in ice scraper. Expect more space than similar rivals too, since Skodas often provide more interior room than similar models from other makers.
Skoda Elroq performance, range and charging
With the MEB architecture in use for the Skoda Elroq we should see the same 58kWh and 77kWh batteries taken from the Enyaq in use, with the options of single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor four-wheel drive for the higher-spec versions.
In the Enyaq, the smaller battery provides about 250 miles of range and rapid charging in 35 minutes from 10 to 80 per cent. The larger unit allows up to 350 miles in two-wheel drive form and rapid charging in under half an hour. Expect similar charging times in the Elroq, but slightly more range as it’s likely to be a little lighter than the larger Enyaq.
Read all about the top 10 best electric cars on sale here...