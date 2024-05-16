New Skoda Elroq electric SUV: price, specs, launch and on sale dates

This is the new Skoda Elroq, a brand-new electric SUV from the Czech brand that will launch very soon. It’s a mid-size SUV similar in its dimensions to the popular Skoda Karoq, but with a different engineering set-up that allows full-electric power only.

The Elroq follows on from Skoda’s first EV, the Enyaq, and will be the first of four more all-electric models from Skoda by 2026, including the production version of the Vision 7S concept, an electric estate car and a smaller Kamiq-sized EV.

It will sit on the same MEB architecture as the Enyaq, but it will be a little smaller than that model, offering buyers an electric SUV in the range that’s a bit more affordable. Read on to find out everything we know so far about this upcoming car.

Skoda Elroq price and release date

The Skoda Elroq hasn’t even been announced yet, so there’s no concrete information about it from Skoda so far. We expect to see more about the car later this year including a full reveal and the opening of the order books after that. It’s likely to happen in the second half of 2024, so check back to find out more.

In terms of pricing we expect the Skoda Elroq to sit just below the Skoda Enyaq, the brand’s larger electric SUV. The Enyaq will receive a ‘comprehensive update’ next year according to Skoda, which could push pricing up - meaning a starting price of around £40,000 for the Elroq could be possible.

What will the Skoda Elroq look like?

Skoda has teased its new Elroq before with official renderings - but our first real-world look at the Czech firm’s upcoming EV came from our spy photographers, who spotted the car testing on the public road under camouflage.