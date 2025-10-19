Verdict

The Skoda Elroq vRS is a great all-rounder, with plenty of pace and even more space. But it’s hard to justify it over the lesser models in the range, especially the superb Edition 85.

Mileage: 13,087

13,087 Efficiency: 3.3mi/kWh

I’ve really enjoyed my time with the Skoda Elroq vRS, but I’m starting to think the boot might be haunted. Strange things have been happening, and it’s tried to cause me serious harm more than once.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The main issue is that the boot keeps trying to close on my head whenever I’m loading or unloading anything. Almost every time I reach in, I suddenly hear beeping and have to jump out of the way as the tailgate rapidly closes. It’s quite concerning, especially if my kids are sitting on the boot lip changing their shoes, or I’m trying to get something heavy out. It’s literally a case of diving out of the way as the boot closes by itself.

It must be due to an over-sensitive ‘virtual pedal’ underneath the car. I assume I put my foot in exactly the right place to activate it and it will then start to close no matter what.

What makes it more bizarre though, is that the system will not work when you actually want it to. I can stand there waving my foot about beneath the bumper and… nothing. But as soon as my head is inside the boot, the Elroq sees an opportunity and will try and attack me. I can’t make sense of it.