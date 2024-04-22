Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Skoda Fabia goes for bigger slice of supermini sales with 2024 updates

Skoda has given its Fabia updated powertrains and equipment

by: Alastair Crooks
22 Apr 2024
Skoda fabia front 3/4

It may have arrived in 2022, but Skoda has wasted no time in trying to make its Fabia more appealing than ever with these latest upgrades. More technology, kit, interior trim choices and a fresh petrol engine have all been added to the Czech supermini. 

Car manufacturers have been scrambling to take advantage of the huge hole left by the Ford Fiesta going off sale. The Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio were facelifted last year and the Hyundai i20 was given an update just a few months ago. Joining this new and improved line up of superminis is the Skoda Fabia, which hasn’t received a mid-life facelift, but rather a model year revision. 

The Fabia trim levels remain the same as before with SE Comfort, Colour Edition, SE L and Monte Carlo topping off the range. Instead of the old analoge unit, the SE Comfort gains a new eight-inch digital display for the driver with an 8.25-inch central infotainment screen replacing the old eight-inch unit. There’s also a front armrest, floor mats and an extra two speakers in the rear. All models now get traffic sign recognition, wireless smartphone connectivity and a three-year subscription to Skoda’s Care Connect system. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Looking up the range, SE Comfort also now comes with the larger 8.25-inch infotainment screen and cruise control with a speed limiter. Rear electric windows and rear LED lights have also been added to the SE Comfort. 

SE L models come with the 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver’s display, hill start assist, rear LED lights, tinted windows and door sills featuring ‘Fabia’ badging. The Monte Carlo retains its sportier exterior styling with blacked-out trim and 17-inch diamond-cut wheels. New for 2024 is front seat lumbar support, LED rear lights and updated interior upholstery designs. 

Like the Skoda Karoq, which has also gained a refresh for 2024, the Fabia now can be had in a variety of interior styles. This list includes ‘Studio’ for the entry-level SE Comfort with grey fabric, ‘Lodge’ on the SE L, ‘Loft’ on the Colour Edition and ‘Monte Carlo’ on the range-topper. 

Skoda Fabia rear 3/4

Again, as we saw on the Karoq, the Fabia makes use of a newer ‘EVO2 generation’ petrol unit that replaces the old 108bhp 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder. This new version is essentially the same engine but with 114bhp - available with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG

Available to order now, the updated Fabia kicks off at £19,730 for the 1.0-litre MPI SE Comfort with the Colour Edition starting at £20,530 and the SE L priced at £22,465. The Monte Carlo costs from £22,965 and can be had with the new petrol unit or the more powerful 148bhp TSI. 

What do you make of the new Skoda Fabia? Let us know in the comments section below…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best small automatic cars to buy 2024
Best small automatic cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best small automatic cars to buy 2024

Prefer your small cars with fewer pedals? These are the best small automatic cars you can buy
13 Mar 2024
Best small cars to buy 2024
Best small cars - February 2024 header
Best cars & vans

Best small cars to buy 2024

Small cars come in all kinds of shapes, if not sizes. Here we highlight the best new small cars on sale
16 Feb 2024
Best new car deals 2024
Best new car deals - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new car deals 2024

Thinking of buying a new car? These are some of the best new car deals on the market right now…
26 Jan 2024
Top 10 best first cars for new drivers 2024
Best first cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best first cars for new drivers 2024

A new car for a first time driver should be cheap, easy to drive and safe. Here are the 10 best first cars
19 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: sensational BMW M2 is a bargain at this price!
BMW M2 - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: sensational BMW M2 is a bargain at this price!

Our Day of the Day for 18 April is the formidable BMW M2 performance car
18 Apr 2024
New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe goes on sale with specs and prices announced
New Hyundai Santa Fe - front
News

New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe goes on sale with specs and prices announced

The big, bold seven-seater starts from £46,775, and is available with full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid power
18 Apr 2024
Best small SUVs to buy 2024
Best small SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best small SUVs to buy 2024

There's a huge range of small SUVs out there, so we’ve picked out the very best
19 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content