Skoda Fabia goes for bigger slice of supermini sales with 2024 updates
Skoda has given its Fabia updated powertrains and equipment
It may have arrived in 2022, but Skoda has wasted no time in trying to make its Fabia more appealing than ever with these latest upgrades. More technology, kit, interior trim choices and a fresh petrol engine have all been added to the Czech supermini.
Car manufacturers have been scrambling to take advantage of the huge hole left by the Ford Fiesta going off sale. The Vauxhall Corsa and Renault Clio were facelifted last year and the Hyundai i20 was given an update just a few months ago. Joining this new and improved line up of superminis is the Skoda Fabia, which hasn’t received a mid-life facelift, but rather a model year revision.
The Fabia trim levels remain the same as before with SE Comfort, Colour Edition, SE L and Monte Carlo topping off the range. Instead of the old analoge unit, the SE Comfort gains a new eight-inch digital display for the driver with an 8.25-inch central infotainment screen replacing the old eight-inch unit. There’s also a front armrest, floor mats and an extra two speakers in the rear. All models now get traffic sign recognition, wireless smartphone connectivity and a three-year subscription to Skoda’s Care Connect system.
Looking up the range, SE Comfort also now comes with the larger 8.25-inch infotainment screen and cruise control with a speed limiter. Rear electric windows and rear LED lights have also been added to the SE Comfort.
SE L models come with the 10.25-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’ driver’s display, hill start assist, rear LED lights, tinted windows and door sills featuring ‘Fabia’ badging. The Monte Carlo retains its sportier exterior styling with blacked-out trim and 17-inch diamond-cut wheels. New for 2024 is front seat lumbar support, LED rear lights and updated interior upholstery designs.
Like the Skoda Karoq, which has also gained a refresh for 2024, the Fabia now can be had in a variety of interior styles. This list includes ‘Studio’ for the entry-level SE Comfort with grey fabric, ‘Lodge’ on the SE L, ‘Loft’ on the Colour Edition and ‘Monte Carlo’ on the range-topper.
Again, as we saw on the Karoq, the Fabia makes use of a newer ‘EVO2 generation’ petrol unit that replaces the old 108bhp 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder. This new version is essentially the same engine but with 114bhp - available with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DSG.
Available to order now, the updated Fabia kicks off at £19,730 for the 1.0-litre MPI SE Comfort with the Colour Edition starting at £20,530 and the SE L priced at £22,465. The Monte Carlo costs from £22,965 and can be had with the new petrol unit or the more powerful 148bhp TSI.
What do you make of the new Skoda Fabia? Let us know in the comments section below…