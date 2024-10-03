Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor long-term test: in-car games make charging stops fun

I remember playing one of the Tesla Model 3’s touchscreen-based games when the brand first brought the model to market in 2019 and being only marginally impressed. But things have moved on considerably in six years; there are now loads more options than just a Mariokart-style driving game. It certainly takes the boredom out of any charging stops – those high scores are there to be broken!

Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor: second report

We’re getting to grips with the screen that controls everything

It's not unheard of for car makers to try to identify as a tech companies, but if there’s one that actually fits the bill, it would probably be Tesla.

Since the first Model S, it has been doing everything differently, and while there are some elements of a modern Tesla that seem initially challenging, we’ve found that when it comes to the user interface, the American brand is really on to something.

In the past, when driving a Tesla for short periods, it was difficult to wrap our heads around the quirks of the system. But after a longer stint in our Model 3, I have to say that a lot of it just makes plain good sense – and that’s coming from a fierce supporter of the traditional knob or button.