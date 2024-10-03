Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor long-term test: five-year-old EV still feels bang up to date

Verdict

The Model 3’s user interface has stood the test of time, showing up many newer rivals with how easy it is to use – once you get used to it. It adds to a car that’s brilliantly capable, especially as a second-hand buy.

Mileage: 64,825

64,825 Efficiency: 3.9mi/kWh

It's not unheard of for car makers to try to identify as a tech companies, but if there’s one that actually fits the bill, it would probably be Tesla.

Since the first Model S, it has been doing everything differently, and while there are some elements of a modern Tesla that seem initially challenging, we’ve found that when it comes to the user interface, the American brand is really on to something.

In the past, when driving a Tesla for short periods, it was difficult to wrap our heads around the quirks of the system. But after a longer stint in our Model 3, I have to say that a lot of it just makes plain good sense – and that’s coming from a fierce supporter of the traditional knob or button.

Obviously, the main interface within a Tesla Model 3’s interior is the touchscreen, which we still think is one of the best in the business. Our car, remember, is now around five years old and yet it doesn’t feel even remotely out of date. In fact, it’s still very much a leader in the segment.