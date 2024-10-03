Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor long-term test: Supercharger network adds to EV's appeal

We’ve been taking advantage of Tesla’s Supercharger network. Despite often not quite reaching the incredible speeds some chargers are capable of, its ease, availability and reliability take away all the stress of charging on the go. It’s also relatively affordable, with prices variable depending on the day, but generally costing just over half that of an equivalently powerful charger. So far the best thing about having a Tesla has nothing to do with the car at all.

Used Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor: first report

A 2019 version of Tesla’s best-seller joins our fleet - but how is it holding up?

Mileage: 63,400

63,400 Efficiency: TBC

How times change. It feels like only yesterday that people were climbing over barbed wire fences to get a hold of an electric car. But now, not only are waiting times coming down, but there’s also a knock-on effect of lowering prices in the rapidly growing used electric car market.

With this in mind, the question of whether it’s a good idea to take the plunge on a second-hand example is becoming more relevant. But how can we find out? Well, as one of the biggest-selling EV brands in Europe over the last few years, Tesla is a great place to start, and with its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle service now operational, it’s a chance for us to see what sort of service the firm offers.