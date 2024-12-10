Vauxhall looking to re-use old names for new EVs

Vauxhall’s future line up of all-electric cars may have a familiar naming strategy, as the brand looks to its back catalogue for inspiration.

Speaking to Auto Express during our recent drive of the new Frontera, Vauxhall’s Managing Director, James Taylor said: “You have to spend a lot of money to install a new nameplate in the marketplace. In regards to the Frontera in particular, it gives us a leg up in the UK market. If we’d have chosen another name, we’d have lost [that].”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Asked if Vauxhall will implement a strategy of re-using older names for new EVs, Taylor said: “I think, potentially, where the name fits the product you’re introducing to the marketplace the same logic would naturally apply.”

Vauxhall’s Marketing Director, Philip Douglass, added: “There has to be a clear resonance [between] the new product and its heritage - without naming any names some of our American friends are picking up a new name and sticking it on a BEV, without any link between the two, whereas this [Frontera] has rugged styling, so it works.”

‘Brand equity’ has become an increasingly-used phrase by car manufacturers such as Vauxhall to ensure they have made use of their relatively long history and gain a stable footing against new competition from Chinese firms in particular.

“We’ve seen from Grandland, it’s a super-aggressive segment with loads of new entries - especially in electric. With Frontera it makes sense to take that nameplate and equity, a lot of our new Chinese friends would find that establishing a new nameplate takes a very long time. It just gives us a head-start,” added Douglass.

Neither Taylor or Douglass would be drawn on what names would be used in future, though we know a revamped Manta will return to the Vauxhall line up on an electric SUV, but for old names like the Insignia, Vectra, Victor and Senator, we’ll have to wait and see.

Now check out our list of the longest range electric cars...