Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Vauxhall looking to re-use old names for new EVs

The new Frontera could mark a resurgence of old Vauxhall names

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Dec 2024
Vauxhall badge

Vauxhall’s future line up of all-electric cars may have a familiar naming strategy, as the brand looks to its back catalogue for inspiration. 

Speaking to Auto Express during our recent drive of the new Frontera, Vauxhall’s Managing Director, James Taylor said: “You have to spend a lot of money to install a new nameplate in the marketplace. In regards to the Frontera in particular, it gives us a leg up in the UK market. If we’d have chosen another name, we’d have lost [that].” 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Asked if Vauxhall will implement a strategy of re-using older names for new EVs, Taylor said: “I think, potentially, where the name fits the product you’re introducing to the marketplace the same logic would naturally apply.” 

Vauxhall’s Marketing Director, Philip Douglass, added: “There has to be a clear resonance [between] the new product and its heritage - without naming any names some of our American friends are picking up a new name and sticking it on a BEV, without any link between the two, whereas this [Frontera] has rugged styling, so it works.” 

‘Brand equity’ has become an increasingly-used phrase by car manufacturers such as Vauxhall to ensure they have made use of their relatively long history and gain a stable footing against new competition from Chinese firms in particular.

“We’ve seen from Grandland, it’s a super-aggressive segment with loads of new entries - especially in electric. With Frontera it makes sense to take that nameplate and equity, a lot of our new Chinese friends would find that establishing a new nameplate takes a very long time. It just gives us a head-start,” added Douglass. 

Neither Taylor or Douglass would be drawn on what names would be used in future, though we know a revamped Manta will return to the Vauxhall line up on an electric SUV, but for old names like the Insignia, Vectra, Victor and Senator, we’ll have to wait and see.

Now check out our list of the longest range electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Vauxhall’s hot GSe brand to be boosted by full EVs next summer
Vauxhall GSe

Vauxhall’s hot GSe brand to be boosted by full EVs next summer

All-electric Grandland GSe coming in 2025, with Astra and Corsa set to follow
News
4 Dec 2024
Vauxhall threatens Luton factory closure amid ZEV mandate row
Vauxhall badge

Vauxhall threatens Luton factory closure amid ZEV mandate row

120 years of vehicle manufacturing draws to an end, in spite of recent pledges
News
26 Nov 2024
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2024, 2025 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
6 Nov 2024
New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond
Future electric cars - header image

New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond

The EV explosion has brought a huge range of choice to the market already but it’s only going to get bigger in the coming months
Best cars & vans
4 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Suicidally, Jaguar is opening the door for Tesla and BYD to pick off the best of its dealerships
Opinion - Jaguar

Suicidally, Jaguar is opening the door for Tesla and BYD to pick off the best of its dealerships

Mike Rutherford thinks it's been a difficult few months for the British car industry
Opinion
8 Dec 2024
MG 5 electric estate reaches the end of the road
MG5 EV - front tracking

MG 5 electric estate reaches the end of the road

The MG 5 will disappear from sale in 2025 as the model is deemed surplus to requirements
News
6 Dec 2024
Skoda Elroq review
Skoda Elroq - front

Skoda Elroq review

The Skoda Elroq is even more appealing than the bigger Skoda Enyaq, and just as brilliant
In-depth reviews
9 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content