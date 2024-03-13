Car Deal of the Day: 12 months and 10,000 miles in the practical Vauxhall Grandland for only £131 a month

Practical family SUV

Range-topping Ultimate trim

£131 per month with £1,583 initial payment

If you’re looking for a stopgap car that can handle whatever family life might throw its way, Shropshire-based company Central Vehicle Leasing is currently offering a 12-month lease on the Vauxhall Grandland mid-size SUV in range-topping Ultimate trim for a ridiculously cheap £131 a month.

The Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement requires an initial payment of £1,583, followed by monthly payments of £131. That means you’ll pay roughly £3,200 in total to drive a brand new £37,000 SUV for a year. This deal also includes a very generous mileage limit of 10,000 miles, so you can pack in plenty of driving during your year with the Grandland.

The soft suspension, soothing ride and light controls make the Grandland a great car to cover a lot of miles in, whether you’re up front or enjoying the very generous amount of space in the rear. The 514-litre boot should be plenty for all the whole family’s gear, with the wide tailgate making it an easy car to load up, too.

Ultimate trim includes a wealth of kit including 19-inch rims, matrix LED headlights, 12-inch digital instrument display, 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, wireless smartphone charging pad, hands-free powered tailgate and 360-degree parking camera system.

This particular Grandland features a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine paired with the optional eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine is refined, can return up to 43.5mpg and delivers 128bhp and 230Nm of torque; enough for an adequate performance from a family SUV, including 0-62mph 10.3 seconds.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

