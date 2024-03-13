Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: 12 months and 10,000 miles in the practical Vauxhall Grandland for only £131 a month

Our Deal of the Day for 13 March is ideal for those looking for a stopgap car to cover lots of miles in

by: Ellis Hyde
13 Mar 2024
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
  • Practical family SUV
  • Range-topping Ultimate trim
  • £131 per month with £1,583 initial payment

If you’re looking for a stopgap car that can handle whatever family life might throw its way, Shropshire-based company Central Vehicle Leasing is currently offering a 12-month lease on the Vauxhall Grandland mid-size SUV in range-topping Ultimate trim for a ridiculously cheap £131 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement requires an initial payment of £1,583, followed by monthly payments of £131. That means you’ll pay roughly £3,200 in total to drive a brand new £37,000 SUV for a year. This deal also includes a very generous mileage limit of 10,000 miles, so you can pack in plenty of driving during your year with the Grandland.

The soft suspension, soothing ride and light controls make the Grandland a great car to cover a lot of miles in, whether you’re up front or enjoying the very generous amount of space in the rear. The 514-litre boot should be plenty for all the whole family’s gear, with the wide tailgate making it an easy car to load up, too.

Ultimate trim includes a wealth of kit including 19-inch rims, matrix LED headlights, 12-inch digital instrument display, 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, wireless smartphone charging pad, hands-free powered tailgate and 360-degree parking camera system.

This particular Grandland features a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine paired with the optional eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine is refined, can return up to 43.5mpg and delivers 128bhp and 230Nm of torque; enough for an adequate performance from a family SUV, including 0-62mph 10.3 seconds.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Vauxhall Grandland Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: 8,000 miles a year in the effortlessly cool Polestar 2 for £355 a month
Polestar 2 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: 8,000 miles a year in the effortlessly cool Polestar 2 for £355 a month

This stylish EV with a 339-mile range and Google-powered tech is our Deal of the Day for 12 March
12 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Peugeot 3008 family SUV for £227 per month
Peugeot 3008 - full front
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Peugeot 3008 family SUV for £227 per month

This spacious family SUV with plenty of kit and mild-hybrid tech is our Deal of the Day for 11 March
11 Mar 2024
Best cars for £20,000 or less
Best cars for £20,000 or less - header image
Best cars & vans

Best cars for £20,000 or less

£20k is serious used car money, these are our favourite buys for that kind of budget
11 Mar 2024
New Vauxhall Grandland SUV to focus on families with huge amounts of space
Vauxhall Grandland exclusive image
News

New Vauxhall Grandland SUV to focus on families with huge amounts of space

The Vauxhall Grandland will grow in size and our exclusive image previews how it could look when it arrives later this year
9 Mar 2024

Most Popular

“Why would any retailer sell a new car at cost price?”
Opinion - Nissan dealer
Opinion

“Why would any retailer sell a new car at cost price?”

Mike Rutherford wonders if we really need ‘cars at cost’ schemes when they lack financial transparency
10 Mar 2024
M25 closure: traffic chaos predicted with motorway to shut this weekend
M25 diversion route: March 15 2024
News

M25 closure: traffic chaos predicted with motorway to shut this weekend

Drivers are warned to steer clear of nearby routes and not to use sat-nav during the weekend M25 closure between junctions 10 and 11 starting 15 March…
11 Mar 2024
New Audi A3 gets light facelift – in more ways than one
Audi A3 - front
News

New Audi A3 gets light facelift – in more ways than one

Audi’s updated premium hatchback gets a minor nip and tuck, with new, selectable lighting patterns
11 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content