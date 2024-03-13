Car Deal of the Day: Big boy Vauxhall Grandland costs less than its Mokka baby brother

Spacious, smartly styled SUV

Big 550-litre boot, plus 323-mile range

Only £188 per month

Yes, you read that correctly… right now, you can get your hands on a very spacious and fully electric Vauxhall Grandland for only £188 per month through the Auto Express Find A Car service.

What makes that price even more extraordinary is that it is actually more affordable than any deals currently available for the smaller Vauxhall Mokka.

So for those who love getting their money’s worth, here’s what you need to know: this price is for a two-year lease deal on the Vauxhall Grandland Electric, offered by Leasing Options. It requires an initial outlay of just £2,615, followed by £188 monthly payments. (The cheapest Mokka we could find costs £190 per month).

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal includes an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should be adequate for the school run or those with a shorter commute. However if you cover closer to 8,000 miles a year, increasing the limit only costs an extra £37 per month.

You might assume a family SUV on offer for less than £200 per month would come with fairly basic equipment. But that’s not the case: in mid-range GS trim, the Grandland Electric features 19-inch diamond-cut wheels, adaptive LED headlights, a 16-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, powered bootlid and even adaptive cruise control.

The Grandland Electric isn’t powered by a small battery or has a tiny range, either. Fully recharged, the 73kWh battery in this model is good for up to 323 miles. On the road, the big Vauxhall is an easy, relaxing car to drive, particularly on the motorway, while the spacious interior offers lots of storage for family and friends, who can throw plenty of stuff into the 550-litre boot.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Grandland Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Grandland Electric hub page

Check out the Vauxhall Grandland Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…