ChatGPT at your service in new Volkswagen models

New Volkswagen models will benefit from a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence chatbot to answer an array of questions offering what the car maker claims is “a uniquely intelligent, automotive-grade ChatGPT integration.”

Announcing the new tech at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Volkswagen said that ChatGPT would be available as part of the new-generation infotainment systems in the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 and ID.7, plus the all-new Tiguan and the forthcoming Passat, as well as in the new facelifted Golf starting from the second quarter of this year. It’ll be integrated into Volkswagen’s own IDA voice assistant in these models, operated by saying “Hello IDA”, or pressing a button on the steering wheel. VW says there’s no need to create a new account or install a different app.

Working with its partner Cerence Inc. Volkswagen will allow owners to have access to a “constantly growing artificial intelligence database”, while adding Chat GPT to IDA will enable voice operation of the infotainment, navigation and air conditioning, while also answering general knowledge questions. Eventually, the system will be upgraded to answer other questions using intuitive language.

If Volkswagen’s own system cannot answer a question or control a function, it’ll be seamlessly forwarded to AI for a response, and the familiar Volkswagen voice will relay the answer. All questions and answers are deleted immediately, and ChatGPT does not get any access to any vehicle data.

Volkswagen’s own IDA voice control is boosted by Cerence’s Chat Pro system, which includes ChatGPT and other sources to provide what the tech company says are “accurate and relevant responses to nearly every query imaginable.”

"Volkswagen has always democratised technology and made it accessible – this is ingrained in our DNA,” said Kai Grünitz, Volkswagen’s board member technical Development. “As a result, we are now the first volume manufacturer to make this technology a standard feature in vehicles from the compact segment upwards.”

Would you like to see AI in your next car? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...