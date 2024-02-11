“The Volkswagen Golf is the greatest real-world car of the last 50 years”

As a kid in the seventies I tried – and failed – to cope with my troubled displacement from the inner London I loved to the suburbs that I didn’t.

A pair of new, out-of-town schools beckoned. To be fair, the first was happy and glorious – not least because the atmosphere and teaching were effective enough for some pupils to go on and achieve great things. Mick Jagger was one of ’em. He progressed to the London School of Economics, then became the founder, frontman and de facto CEO of The Rolling Stones. Fair to say the boy done good.

My second suburban school sat inside a crumbling high-rise building that was wrong on so many levels. Apart from not getting my name right for the years I served time there, the formal ‘careers advice’ it offered was worse than useless. Example: after explaining that I wanted to train and qualify as a corporate lawyer, I was encouraged to attend an interview for a job as a carpet layer! No wonder this wretched school for Class T (troubled/thick/talentless) kids like me was eventually deemed unfit for purpose, rightfully razed to the ground and turned into a housing estate.

Consequently, I missed much of the formal education I could and should have received. But I did at least learn what to this day not a lot of people know – that the first Volkswagen Golf rolled off the Wolfsburg production line on 29 March 1974.