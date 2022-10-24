Hot Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX to be revealed on 21 March

Volkswagen has only just unveiled hot GTX versions of its ID.3 hatchback and ID.7 Tourer estate, but it seems the blitz of new performance EVs isn’t over yet. On 21 March Volkswagen will tear the covers off a highly potent version of the ID. Buzz electric MPV.

The reveal of the new Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX will take place during the annual press conference for VW’s commercial vehicles division. Accompanying the news of the reveal plan was a single teaser image of the car's front end, which features the same unique lighting signature as the new ID.3 GTX and ID.7 Tourer GTX.

Our spy shots of the ID. Buzz GTX show the performance MPV – a phrase that’s hardly been uttered since Vauxhall’s Zafira and Meriva VXR models made landfall in the early 2000s – will sport a redesigned, slightly less friendly lower bumper. That appears to be the only design change VW has made, but we’re sure the car will also receive some larger rims and GTX badging, too.

The biggest changes will be under the metal. The ID. Buzz GTX will probably use the new 79kWh battery from the ID.3 GTX hot hatch, but rather than being rear-wheel drive, it should benefit from the same 335bhp dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive you get in VW’s other GTX offerings.

All-wheel drive traction and extra oomph should make for a drastic increase in performance compared to the regular car, which takes over 10 seconds to do 0-62mph. We expect the ID. Buzz GTX will also receive higher top speed than the 90mph V-max of the standard model. The 255-mile range, however, will take a hit due to the extra power and the weight of the additional electric motor on the front axle.

As the GTX models are designed to be the range-topping variants in the all-electric VW line-up, the ID. Buzz GTX will probably receive all the equipment featured on the current top-spec Style models, plus some sporty touches for the interior like bucket seats and GTX-badged steering wheel.

