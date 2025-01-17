New Volkswagen T-Roc leaked online, and look at the size of that grille!

The first images of the all-new Volkswagen T-Roc have leaked online ahead of its official reveal later this year, so say hello to the second generation of the hugely popular compact SUV – hopefully it doesn’t bite.

The pictures were shared on the Instagram account rollendereporter, and from what we can tell, are snapshots from the new T-Roc’s infotainment system/settings menus showing its much more aggressive design.

The wide-mouthed front end has a clear resemblance to the latest Volkswagen Tiguan, Tayron, Golf and Passat, although to our eyes there are similarities with the new MG3 and MG HS SUV.

Looking beyond the sizable grille and prominent air intakes on either side, we can see a slim set of LED headlights connected by a thin strip – just like the other, afore-mentioned VWs – while the rear features a larger light bar. The new model also carries forward the current T-Roc’s rakish roofline and sloped rear window.

Underneath, the T-Roc will sit on the MQB evo platform used by the heavily facelifted Mk8.5 Golf, and should be offered with the same selection of powertrains. That means the base engine is set to be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder producing up to 148bhp, and available with mild-hybrid assistance.

There’s also likely to be a 2.0-litre diesel engine on offer, plus plug-in hybrid powertrains for the first time in the T-Roc. In the Golf, the PHEV system delivers up to 62 miles of pure-electric driving range thanks to a 19.7kWh battery, and delivers between 201bhp and 268bhp, although the latter is reserved for the Golf GTE.

It remains to be seen whether there will be a hot T-Roc R version of the new model. But if there is, it’ll be powered by the 328bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot petrol engine found in the new Golf R, and will get its all-wheel-drive system and seven-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox, too.

Significantly, the new T-Roc is set to be the last all-new model VW launches with internal-combustion power, as the brand moves towards an all-electric future.

