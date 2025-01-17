Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Volkswagen T-Roc leaked online, and look at the size of that grille!

First images of the next-generation T-Roc reveal a much more aggressive look for compact SUV, ahead of 2025 reveal

By:Ellis Hyde
17 Jan 2025
New Volkswagen T-Roc leaked - front 3/4

rollendereporter

The first images of the all-new Volkswagen T-Roc have leaked online ahead of its official reveal later this year, so say hello to the second generation of the hugely popular compact SUV – hopefully it doesn’t bite. 

The pictures were shared on the Instagram account rollendereporter, and from what we can tell, are snapshots from the new T-Roc’s infotainment system/settings menus showing its much more aggressive design. 

The wide-mouthed front end has a clear resemblance to the latest Volkswagen Tiguan, Tayron, Golf and Passat, although to our eyes there are similarities with the new MG3 and MG HS SUV.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

Looking beyond the sizable grille and prominent air intakes on either side, we can see a slim set of LED headlights connected by a thin strip – just like the other, afore-mentioned VWs – while the rear features a larger light bar. The new model also carries forward the current T-Roc’s rakish roofline and sloped rear window.

Underneath, the T-Roc will sit on the MQB evo platform used by the heavily facelifted Mk8.5 Golf, and should be offered with the same selection of powertrains. That means the base engine is set to be a 1.5-litre four-cylinder producing up to 148bhp, and available with mild-hybrid assistance. 

There’s also likely to be a 2.0-litre diesel engine on offer, plus plug-in hybrid powertrains for the first time in the T-Roc. In the Golf, the PHEV system delivers up to 62 miles of pure-electric driving range thanks to a 19.7kWh battery, and delivers between 201bhp and 268bhp, although the latter is reserved for the Golf GTE.

New Volkswagen T-Roc leaked - side profile

rollendereporter

It remains to be seen whether there will be a hot T-Roc R version of the new model. But if there is, it’ll be powered by the 328bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged four-pot petrol engine found in the new Golf R, and will get its all-wheel-drive system and seven-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox, too. 

Significantly, the new T-Roc is set to be the last all-new model VW launches with internal-combustion power, as the brand moves towards an all-electric future.

Click here for our list of the best family cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best car leasing deals: this week's top offers
Best car leasing deals - header image

Best car leasing deals: this week's top offers

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Here’s our expert pick of the best deals available now!
Best cars & vans
29 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line brings sporty style for £223 a month
VW T-Roc - cornering left

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line brings sporty style for £223 a month

The T-Roc remains a top choice in the small SUV market and it’s our Deal of the Day for 14 November
News
14 Nov 2024
Volkswagen T-Roc review
VW T-Roc - main image

Volkswagen T-Roc review

The Volkswagen T-Roc is practical, good to drive, and has a much-improved cabin. It can be pricey, though
In-depth reviews
21 Aug 2024
Nissan Juke vs Volkswagen T-Roc: small SUVs fight for family car honours
Nissan Juke and Volkswagen T-Roc - front tracking

Nissan Juke vs Volkswagen T-Roc: small SUVs fight for family car honours

Small SUVs from Nissan and Volkswagen battle it out to determine which is the best option for everyday family life
Car group tests
17 Aug 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000

The Dacia Duster’s big brother is available to pre-order now, and is due to go on sale in March
News
15 Jan 2025
Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995
Renault 5 - full width front

Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995

Only those with a special R Pass can order their R5 until 29 January, at which point it’ll be available for everyone
News
15 Jan 2025
New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever
Kia Ceed - front tracking

New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever

The Kia K4 will eventually become the new Ceed in the UK, and it’s taking a big step upmarket
Road tests
16 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content