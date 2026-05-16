One of the things about the Volkswagen Tiguan that I have been most looking forward to testing is its real-world fuel economy. I wanted to see where the benefits of the mild-hybrid tech would be most obvious in everyday use.

Unfortunately, for someone who lives in south-west London, I soon realised that heavy stop-start traffic did the car no favours. The Tiguan basically doesn’t do any urban trips – even in part – in economy-boosting EV mode. At one point in a particularly painful recent journey, the car’s trip computer was showing just 19mpg. Although, to be fair, I generally expect about 30mpg around town.

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Instead, the benefits of the MHEV tech are most obvious on longer, higher-speed trips, where I can take advantage of the cylinder cut-off tech and coasting features when there’s no load on the engine. On a journey back from a sports tournament in Wiltshire using the A4, M4 and M3, for example, the VW returned more than 50mpg without any effort on my part. Much more impressive.

Volkswagen Tiguan long-term test: first report

We’re joining the crowd and testing this mild-hybrid SUV for the next six months

Mileage: 589 miles

589 miles Efficiency: 37.9mpg

I’ve never been one to follow fashion, but even by my standards, taking delivery of a brand-new car without a plug in 2026 seems deliberately perverse. As you can see from our recent 16-car PHEV megatest, plug-in hybrids are rocketing in popularity, while electric car sales are at record levels.

To further befuddle my ageing brain, my last fleet car was a pure-electric Volvo EX30, so when this Volkswagen Tiguan arrived I was a little bemused at the prospect of reacquainting myself with filling stations rather than topping up on my driveway.