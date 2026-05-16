Verdict

Our trip away to Norfolk was a further demonstration of just why the VW Tiguan makes such a fine family car. Holidays can be full of potential flashpoints, but thanks to its space, practicality, refinement and comfort – not to mention its easy driving experience out of town – the VW helped us all relax. And isn’t that what a holiday should be all about?

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Mileage: 2,359 miles

2,359 miles Efficiency: 42.7mpg

As road tests go, they don’t come much tougher than the family holiday. If a car is to get top marks, not only does it need the space and practicality to ferry its occupants and their luggage to a destination, it also needs to get them there in comfort – potentially after several hours on the road.

The good news for my family is that the Volkswagen Tiguan has all of those bases covered – as we found out on a week away in Norfolk, with a one-night stop-off in Cambridge en route.

To be fair, this didn’t come as any great surprise, because we’d already lived with the car for three months before setting off from our London home for the east coast. As I said in my opening report, the Tiguan is a bigger car than my a three-person family really needs, but the result was that we had no problem fitting everybody and everything in.