It’s not all EV at Volvo: XC90, XC60, S90 and other hybrids in line for updates

Volvo has plans to update its combustion-engined mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid models into the second half of this decade, with bosses revealing that they hope to “give some love” to the likes of the XC90, XC60, S90, V90, S60 and V60.

The Swedish brand is gearing up to start production of its first car on the new SPA2 platform – the Volvo EX90 all-electric flagship SUV. That car should be on sale globally by 2025, by which point the current XC90, which uses the older SPA1 underpinnings, would be reaching the natural end of a product cycle that started back in 2018.

But speaking at a press conference where the brand announced record profits for 2023, Chief Operating Officer Bjorn Annwall said that while Volvo remains on target to be a pure-electric brand by 2030, it will bring upgrades to at least some of its original SPA1 vehicles in the meantime.

“Clearly the transition [to electrification] happens at different timescales around the world,” Annwall said. “That’s a strength of Volvo - we have this balanced portfolio. While we are introducing EX90, we still have XC90. And I don’t think they are going to cannibalise each other on sales that much; we’re going to sell more EX90s in Northern Europe, but we’ll sell more XC90s in Eastern Europe; more XC90 in central United States, more EX90 in the western United States.