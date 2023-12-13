Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a handsome family SUV for £261 per month

Premium appeal and a refined ride makes the Volvo XC40 our Deal of the Day for 13 December

by: Alastair Crooks
13 Dec 2023
Volvo XC40 - front cornering
  • Practical SUV
  • High-quality interior
  • £261 a month

The XC40 might be the smallest petrol-powered Volvo on sale, but it’s big on style, quality and technology. This leasing deal caught our eye with its attractive monthly payments of £261 spread over a four-year plan.

This deal comes from vehiclesavers.com and requires an initial deposit of £3,133 followed by 48 monthly payments of £261. If you were to lease straight from Volvo on a similar agreement, you’d be looking at monthly payments of over £350. The deal is based on an agreed mileage allowance of 5,000 miles a year. It’s possible to bump this up to 10,000 miles, which in turn raises the monthly fees to £294 a month. 

This offer is for the B3 Core trim level, which despite its entry-level status is very well-equipped with a classy cabin featuring a 12.3-inch driver’s display and a nine-inch central touch screen. Volvo’s infotainment is also super easy to get your head around and from our experience lightning quick in its responses too. There’s also wireless smartphone charging, a rear-view camera, an electronic bootlid and automatic LED headlights. This is on top of all the handy storage compartments the XC40 comes with as standard. 

Power comes from a mild-hybrid four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that manages to offer an excellent balance of performance and efficiency. 163bhp and 265Nm of torque means 0-62mph is dealt with in 8.6 seconds, but the combined economy figure of 42.8mpg is nothing to be sniffed at either. 

This model sits on the smaller 18-inch wheels and as a result it majors on ride comfort. Road and wind noise are well suppressed and overall the XC40 is a very refined small SUV

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

To get today’s Deal of the Day click here or take a look at yesterday’s deal…   

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

