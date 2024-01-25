New 2025 Audi RS 5 Avant plug-in hybrid spied looking wide and wild

These are our first images of the new Audi RS 5 Avant, the next stage of its iconic super estate lineage that began with the RS2 back in the early nineties. Due to be revealed in 2025, the new RS 5 Avant will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain and, as these spy images reveal, some wild flared wheelarches as it prepares to do battle with the BMW M3 Touring and Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance.

Starting with the basics, where the existing A4 will become the A5, the RS 4 morphs into the RS 5. Both will find their basis on Audi’s PPC platform – a variation on the existing A4’s chassis – which will be fitted with a totally new digital architecture and heavy emphasis on plug-in hybrid powertrains.

As a result, we expect the new RS 5 will add a high performance PHEV module to the existing car’s 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. This will be paired to an automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system.

Potential power and torque figures can only be speculated, but we expect a big increase over the current RS 4, bypassing the BMW M3 Touring’s 503bhp and getting closer to AMG’s 671bhp C63 S. But in using a heavy plug-in powertrain, it will need that extra grunt if it’s to outperform the existing pure-combustion model.

The body, in typical RS fashion, shows big modifications over the A5 and S5 Avants that will be arriving next year. These changes are dominated by the heavily flared wheelarches, hiding huge wheels and tyres sitting on wider track widths. As is often the case with Audi’s RS models, its changes are so comprehensive that the rear door skins have had to be made specifically for the RS5, representing significant investment for this one low-volume model.