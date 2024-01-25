New Audi RS 5 spotted in saloon form for the first time

The RS 4 as we know it is dead, because Audi has given its naming strategy a reshuffle - moving the A4 to become the A5 and, as a result, the RS 4 to be the RS 5. We’ve spotted the upcoming new Audi RS 5 in Avant estate form already, but this is our first glimpse of the saloon.

Just like the Avant, the saloon gets an e-tron GT-like grille, positioned low down to give the RS 5’s front-end an aggressive, squat stance. The grille has a rather complex mesh pattern within it and is flanked by two big openings hiding at least one, but most likely two, symmetrical charge coolers behind.

The side profile shows the RS 5 will sit almost between a traditional three-box saloon and the outgoing RS 5 coupe in terms of its rear-end treatment with a distinctive sloping rear window. The rear light bar is identical to the Avant’s, as are the twin exhaust tips - positioned more centrally than in previous Audi RS saloons.

As you’d expect from a hot Audi, the RS 5 gains big, boxy wheel arches housing larger rims - not to mention massive brake discs and calipers. The front wheel arch also has an air vent sitting behind it - in a similar fashion to the new RS 6 Avant GT.

Due to be revealed in 2025, the new RS 5 will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Sitting on Audi’s PPC platform – a variation on the old A4’s chassis, we expect the new RS 5 will add a high performance PHEV module to the existing car’s 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine. This will be paired to an automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive system.

Potential power and torque figures can only be speculated, but we expect a big increase over the current RS 4, bypassing the BMW M3 Touring’s 503bhp and getting closer to AMG’s 671bhp C63 S. But in using a heavy plug-in powertrain, it will need that extra grunt if it’s to outperform the existing pure-combustion model.

Inside we’ll see the same basic layout as on the recently-revealed Audi A5. That means an 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit and 14.5-inch OLED central touchscreen dominating the dash. If previous models are anything to go by, the RS 5 should gain some bespoke tweaks like sportier bucket seats, RS trim and special driving modes.

