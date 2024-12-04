The best ever popemobiles

The Holy See came somewhat late to the age of the motorcar, with the pope having been in a sort of lockdown at the Vatican from the fall of Rome in the 1870s to the late 1920s when the thorny ‘Roman question’ was finally settled by treaty with a unified Italy.

Since the 1930s though, the Vatican and a series of popes have been associated with a huge range of luxury and bespoke vehicles at home and on tour around the world. Some were ostentatious and exotic, others utilitarian and practical, and the history of these so-called ‘popemobiles’ is fascinating and incredibly varied.

Of course, with almost a century of automotive history, we don’t have the space to list every papal conveyance, but we have rounded-up our pick of the 21 most interesting popemobiles to have seen service around the world, including the very latest wheels to grace the Vatican's garage. Read on to find out more…

Graham Paige 837

The first car ever to transport a Supreme Pontiff - and by default the first-ever popemobile, even if the term had yet to be invented - was the Graham Paige 837 presented to Pope Pius X1 by the Graham brothers in 1929.

It was a gift to mark the conciliation of the Catholic Church with the Italian state, and Pius XI used it to become the first pontiff to leave the Vatican walls since 1870 and the fall of Rome.