Best cheap small cars: great used superminis and city cars from £5,000

The words small and cheap used to go hand in hand when it came to cars, but in recent years, even the smallest new models on the market have started to look quite expensive. Increasingly, technology and powertrain electrification first seen on larger cars is filtering down into these otherwise compact and simple models.

There is a way to beat the price increases though, and it’s by buying used. You might be surprised how cheap some small cars can be after just a few years of depreciation, and by the time you’re looking at models that are four or five years old, you may be paying just a third of what these cheap, small cars cost when new.

Yet because small cars are better built and more reliable than ever, even a used example should still feel pretty fresh. So below we’ve selected ten of our favourite cheap small cars, with a mix of city cars and superminis, petrol, diesel and hybrid engines, and with varying levels of style and equipment.

The best cheap small cars to buy now

Dacia Sandero

The Dacia Sandero is fantastic value brand new, and while the brand’s low prices mean that depreciation isn’t actually as swift as for some rivals, a three to five-year old Sandero can still undercut similarly-sized hatchbacks by thousands of Pounds.