Best used vans 2024

The medium-sized van class is the bread and butter of the UK’s commercial vehicle sector, but choosing the best van for your business can be tough. Not only do you have to ensure there’s enough room for cargo, kit and tools, the cost of ownership and overall purchase price can heavily influence your decision. Rather than buying a brand new commercial vehicle, you could save some significant money by looking at the used van market. With the new van market booming, there has been a steady flow of good used LCVs into auction rooms and onto used van forecourts which bodes well for the used van buyer. Don’t expect massive bargains however, as used vans are in high demand. While there are more fleet and ex-lease vans coming to the market, high quality one-owner LCVs, particularly those with a good specification, remain in short supply. Thankfully, we’ve tested every van on the market and below we’ve picked out some of the best used vans currently around, including our 2023 Used Van of the Year. Each van below offers great all-round characteristics, with some being better suited for some types of businesses than others. Best used vans to buy: 1. Toyota Proace - Used Van of the Year 7 Our pick: 1.6D Comfort MWB (2018/18, 41k miles, £14,995 ex.VAT)

Our winner of the Best Used Van title is part of a wave of vans that deliver car-like characteristics and safety kit, while also proving adept at dealing with the rough and tumble of work life. The Toyota Proace is the product of a joint collaboration between the Japanese company and what used to be PSA Peugeot Citroen, now Stellantis. The Proace uses the same bodyshell and running gear as Citroen, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Fiat vans, and while it doesn't have the biggest carrying capacity in the sector, there's good passenger comfort and surprisingly agile handling. Of course, the latter isn't a priority for a van buyer, so other highlights include three body lengths, the choice of an efficient 1.5-litre diesel or a more potent 2.0-litre option, plus the attraction of zero-emissions running with the Proace Electric. What puts the Proace ahead as a used purchase is the added peace of mind of Toyota's extended warranty. Even though this van features running gear that's sourced from outside the Toyota empire, it still qualifies for 12 months of extended warranty cover every time it's serviced at a Toyota Professional centre, for a maximum of 10 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. For busy businesses, that should give extra confidence that the Proace is a work vehicle that won't let you down. 2. Ford Transit Custom 7 The Ford Transit has been over half a century in the making and honed to be the ultimate business asset - being tough and dependable, and with Ford introducing the Transit Custom in 2012 and its blend of value and space has been hard to beat. You can choose long and short-wheelbase models, as well as low and high-roof configurations, plus the option of crew cab or minibus seating layouts, so there's something for everyone.