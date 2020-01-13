The UK’s roads are awash with SUVs of all shapes and sizes but, sadly, if you want a new one for yourself, you’ll need to part with some serious cash in hand. This is where the used SUV market comes in, as the best cheap 4x4s and SUVs can make for some serious bargains and there’s no shortage of choice. Advertisement - Article continues below Whether you want to use one of these spacious motors as a family car, a capable off-roader or simply a day-to-day runabout with a better view of the road, there’ll be a cheap used SUV out there for you. To make your search as easy as possible, our experts have scoured the classified ads to find the very best cheap SUVs on the market. Whatever your budget, the cars we’ve listed below offer plenty of bang for your buck. As always, make sure that any used car you look at is in top condition, and that it comes with a full service history and a clear history check. ​​The best cheap SUVs and 4x4s: Maximum space or a minimal price, we’ve rounded up the best cheap 4x4s and SUVs below. Kia Sorento Mk3 6 We found: 2.2 CRDi KX-2 auto, 2017, 64k miles

2.2 CRDi KX-2 auto, 2017, 64k miles Years produced: 2015-2022

2015-2022 Engines available: 2.2 diesel

By the time Kia introduced the third-generation Sorento in 2015, it had really got into its stride with its flagship SUV. Equipped with seven seats and four-wheel drive as standard, there was just one engine available: a 2.2-litre diesel that can be a bit gruff under acceleration, but which provides plenty of muscle for relaxed cruising and easy towing. Advertisement - Article continues below Choose between six-speed manual or automatic transmissions; the latter is what we’d choose, although the manual also works well. Even the entry-level KX-1 is well equipped, but the KX-2 adds leather trim, heated back seats and navigation. The KX-3 and KX-4 are really posh. Volvo XC60 Mk2 6 We found: T8 Twin Engine R-Design auto, 2020, 72k miles

T8 Twin Engine R-Design auto, 2020, 72k miles Years produced: 2017-date

2017-date Engines available: 2.0T PHEV Volvo has moved upmarket in recent years, with cars that are more desirable, but ever more expensive. The Mk2 XC60 is a case in point; it’s significantly safer, better to drive and more handsome than its predecessor, but there are few bargains to be had. The 385bhp T8 Twin Engine is a fine plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, plus a punchy electric motor. A slightly cheaper 335bhp T6 Recharge plug-in hybrid arrived in December 2020. Land Rover Discovery Mk5 6 We found: 2.0 SD4 S auto, 2018, 73k miles

2.0 SD4 S auto, 2018, 73k miles Years produced: 2017 to date

2017 to date Engines available: 2.0T, 3.0T petrol, 2.0, 3.0 diesel

