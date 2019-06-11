A £15,000 budget can get you the keys to a brand new car, such as a Citroen C3, Dacia Sandero or an MG3, but your money could go a lot further if you look on the used car market. There’s such a vast range of used cars on offer in the £15k price range, from executive saloons to family hatchbacks in petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric form, it might be difficult narrowing down your choices. Fortunately, we’ve chosen some of the best cars for £15,000 or less, below. Advertisement - Article continues below As with any used car purchase, carrying out the appropriate checks before buying is highly recommended. At this price, you could expect to find newer, lower-mileage examples with some of the manufacturer's warranty left to run, or slightly older examples with comprehensive MOT, service and maintenance records. Taking a car for an extended test drive allows you to see if it’s suitable for your needs, while giving you the opportunity to keep your eyes and ears open for any hidden mechanical issues. If in doubt, it’s worth getting a mechanic to look over the car before parting with any money. For those looking to make the switch to an electric or plug-in hybrid car, there are plenty of cars which are starting to fall into this price bracket. Models like the Hyundai Kona Electric or BMW 330e hybrid may have lower battery ranges than their brand new counterparts, but they should provide a cost-effective way of reducing running costs, while still offering enough range for most. If you plan on sticking with pure combustion power, there will almost certainly be something which meets your needs. So read on to discover the best used cars for £15,000 or less. The best cars for £15,000 or less: Alfa Romeo Giulia 7 We found: 2.0T Super auto, 2017, 65k miles

2.0T Super auto, 2017, 65k miles Years produced: 2016 to date

2016 to date Engines available: 2.0T, 2.9T petrol, 2.2 diesel

Over the years Alfa Romeo has launched a lot of cars that have failed to capture the imaginations of buyers. The Giulia is arguably one of these; it hasn’t sold in big numbers, but those who have taken the plunge have generally loved their purchases. Most used Giulias at this budget are diesels, so you’ll have to search to find your perfect petrol-powered Alfa. All cars feature a slick eight-speed automatic transmission, which works brilliantly with the turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol unit. Positives Negatives Well equipped Few to buy Eye-catching design Cabin quality is not quite there BMW 330e 7 We found: 2.0 PHEV M Sport, 2018, 54k miles

2.0 PHEV M Sport, 2018, 54k miles Years produced: 2012-2019

2012-2019 Engines available: 2.0T PHEV The 3 Series offers one of the most complete model ranges anywhere, and when BMW launched the sixth-generation car in 2012 it was more desirable than ever. Almost from launch there was a hybrid option, called the ActiveHybrid3, but the 330e plug-in hybrid that arrived in summer 2016 was altogether slicker. Its 181bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine and 85bhp electric motor work in harmony to provide exciting performance, with the prospect of 50-55mpg real-world economy. Available in saloon form only, the 330e is all you’d expect of a 3 Series model: glorious to drive, spot-on ergonomically, and easy to live with. Positives Negatives Fun to drive No estate Real-world economy Reduced boot space Hyundai Kona Electric Mk1 7 We found: 64kWh EV Premium, 2020, 61k miles

64kWh EV Premium, 2020, 61k miles Years produced: 2019-2023

2019-2023 Powertrains available: 39kWh/134bhp, 64kWh/201bhp EV

Hyundai introduced the Kona in 2017, with a choice of petrol, diesel, hybrid and pure-electric powertrains – the latter quickly proving a hit with buyers, thanks to its combination of reasonably sensible pricing, usability, and an impressive real-world range when ordered with a 64kWh battery pack and a 201bhp electric motor. A 39kWh battery with a 134bhp motor was also available, and while there isn’t a huge volume of used Konas available, most have the bigger battery, which has a real-world range of up to 250 miles. Most are also in high-spec Premium trim. Positives Negatives Well equipped Small boot Very usable range Cramped rear seats Ford Fiesta Mk7 7 We found: 1.0T Titanium, 2022, 8k miles

1.0T Titanium, 2022, 8k miles Years produced: 2017-2023

2017-2023 Engines available: 1.0T, 1.1, 1.5T petrol, 1.5 diesel Almost everybody has a fond story about the Ford Fiesta. But then why would you not love a car that’s a hoot to drive, affordable to run, relatively cheap to buy, and has a cabin that’s more than spacious enough even though it’s a supermini? Generally sold in high-spec form and with Ford’s 1.0-litre Ecoboost turbo-petrol engine, other motors are available but this is the one to go for; just ensure it’s been serviced meticulously or things could get costly. Fiesta production has ended, so good ones are likely to hold their value. Positives Negatives A blast to drive Busy dashboard Well equipped Smallish boot Honda Jazz 7 We found: 1.3 hybrid SE, 2020, 6k miles

1.3 hybrid SE, 2020, 6k miles Years produced: 2015-2020

2015-2020 Engines available: 1.3, 1.5 petrol

