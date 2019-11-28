While Christmas Day is a time of joy, the period leading up to it can be a little stressful as you try to tick off the list of presents you need to buy.

We’re here to help, with a selection of the best gifts we’ve found for the motoring fans in your life, whatever their ages. We have scoured the shops and the internet to find the toys, trinkets and tools we’d like to find wrapped under the tree.

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For this issue, we’ve set ourselves a budget of £50, with plenty of the choices costing under £20 to make them suitable as stocking fillers or Secret Santa gifts. These are our top 20 presents for under £50.

Collins 2027 Big Road Atlas of Britain and Northern Ireland

Our reliance on sat-nav means we’ve lost the romance of planning a road trip. The tech will find the fastest way to a destination, but won’t be much use if you want to take the scenic route or see what other attractions you might be passing. So if you know someone who likes to take the long way round occasionally, treat them to a decent road atlas. We really rate the new Collins range because it has a big scale, clear mapping and includes 10,000 places of interest.