Is beauty really in the eye of the beholder, or are some cars just irredeemably ugly? We’d argue the latter. Whether the designer was trying hard to stand out or clung on to a styling concept that just didn’t work away from a sheet of paper, the result is usually the same - looks only a manufacturer could love.

But are any of these cars truly ‘ugly’? A quick whip around the Auto Express office to canvas staff member’s opinions on design stinkers tended to favour older models more than new, including some ‘classics’ of this unsightly genre. Maybe ugly cars take a while to bed-in to the public consciousness and be truly appreciated or maybe some design themes just don’t age as well as others.

Take a look through our ugly car choices and decide for yourself how they compare to the modern slew of angular, in-your-face motors. Perhaps, in comparison, the newer stuff isn’t so bad…

Chrysler PT Cruiser

In contrast to a lot of the cars here, the Chrysler PT Cruiser wasn’t roundly mocked upon release. In fact, reception to the Bryan Nesbitt-designed car (his name will come up again later) was very favourable, with several - including US outlet Motor Trend - naming it their car of the year. Chrysler sold plenty of them in the US, and a reasonable number in the UK, considering how uncompetitive a package it was over here.