BMW has announced it’s launching a new entry-level EV in 2028 that will be tailored for Europe. Details are thin on the ground at the moment, but we’re certain this is the next evolution of the hugely popular BMW 1 Series.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express last year, Bernd Koerber - who is now BMW’s chief marketing officer - said that an electric take on the 1 Series was needed in order to keep it alive in key European markets, and it seems that’s exactly what we’re getting.

The future Audi A2 e-tron rival will feature some of the cutting-edge ‘Neue Klasse’ technology from the groundbreaking new BMW iX3 SUV and i3 saloon, plus the electric version of the next-generation X5. The zero-emissions 1 Series, which could potentially be called the ‘BMW i1’, will be the car to bring these innovations to the higher volume compact hatchback segment.

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BMW fans will be excited to hear that the move to battery power will make the new 1 Series rear-wheel drive, like it was when the premium hatch first launched in 2004. That’s due to the fact that BMW’s latest sixth-generation ‘eDrive’ e-motors can’t support a front-wheel drive set-up, because only the ones designed for the rear axle have an integrated gearbox.