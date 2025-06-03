Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BMW 1 Series set to arrive in 2028 and return to rear-wheel drive

The next-generation BMW 1 Series hatchback is also to be offered as an EV with cutting-edge Neue Klass tech

By:Ellis Hyde
30 Sep 2026
BMW 1 Series render - front

BMW has announced it’s launching a new entry-level EV in 2028 that will be tailored for Europe. Details are thin on the ground at the moment, but we’re certain this is the next evolution of the hugely popular BMW 1 Series.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express last year, Bernd Koerber - who is now BMW’s chief marketing officer - said that an electric take on the 1 Series was needed in order to keep it alive in key European markets, and it seems that’s exactly what we’re getting.

The future Audi A2 e-tron rival will feature some of the cutting-edge ‘Neue Klasse’ technology from the groundbreaking new BMW iX3 SUV and i3 saloon, plus the electric version of the next-generation X5. The zero-emissions 1 Series, which could potentially be called the ‘BMW i1’, will be the car to bring these innovations to the higher volume compact hatchback segment. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW fans will be excited to hear that the move to battery power will make the new 1 Series rear-wheel drive, like it was when the premium hatch first launched in 2004. That’s due to the fact that BMW’s latest sixth-generation ‘eDrive’ e-motors can’t support a front-wheel drive set-up, because only the ones designed for the rear axle have an integrated gearbox. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We assume the BMW i1, or whatever it’s officially called, will sit on the same EV-dedicated architecture as the Neue Klasse iX3 and i3. But it could also benefit from some brand-new technology, specifically more low-cost LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) batteries. Stefan Kerscher, head of battery development, said on that subject: “Something is coming. We are thinking about other battery chemistries."

Importantly, there will be petrol-powered versions of the new 1 Series, but these will use the platform from the outgoing model. This is the same strategy the latest 3 Series and MINI Cooper utilise and, like them, the combustion and electric 1 Series versions should look practically identical. Hybrid tech should be more prevalent in the new model range, though. 

Was the future of the BMW 1 Series ever in doubt?

“It has never been a question that we step out of the small-car segment”, brand boss Bernd Koerber told us. “There are many markets where that is highly relevant; go to Greece, go to Spain, go to Italy – take out the 1 [Series] and that’s one-third of your business. So, if you’re a global player, you had better do things in your home markets which are relevant.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“[Secondly], it’s a very important [car], because what you see in the 1 Series is the highest share of younger drivers. How else are you going to get [those] people into the brand?”

The 1 Series, for two decades, has acted as a profitable entry point into BMW ownership, and an important model for conquest sales. As Koerber has hinted, the hatchback also has one of the youngest demographics of any model in the brand’s line-up.

BMW 1 Series render - rear

Koerber continued: “The third one, a benefit of having MINI in the BMW Group, which is sometimes overseen, is that the small-car segment forces you into clever solutions – cost-efficient [ones]. If you step out of the small-car segment, what you lose is the perspective of clever, cost-efficient solutions; in a small-car segment you are forced into it.”

BMW’s new marketing chief went on to state that while car companies often use flagship models to develop innovative, high-cost technology, the same is possible the other way around.

“Once you find [solutions], you can use them also in higher segments where they apply,” he said. “If you ever forget that you have to do a lot with a little, you lose the ability altogether.”

What will the new BMW 1 Series look like?

The new 1 Series will feature many of the design elements already seen on the other Neue Klasse models. So like the latest 3 Series, there will be a fresh take on BMW’s famous kidney grilles that stretches the width of the car. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The front end could be smoother and less pointed than the current car’s, but we’re sure to see plenty of M-inspired details, big wheels and sharp creases, plus flush door handles to make the car as aerodynamically efficient as possible.

The 1 Series is likely to keep its traditional hatchback shape, mostly because the X1 and iX1 already fill the firm’s small SUV requirements, and will continue to do so as a facelifted version with the Neue Klasse design language is coming soon.

How about the interior?

Inside, the 1 Series should get the maker’s latest panoramic iDrive infotainment system, scaled down for both cost and size considerations. We’ll see the usual dark trim and body-hugging sports seats on top-spec versions, plus big-car kit such as wireless phone charging and in-built app connectivity – including the ability to access certain functions from your smartphone. It’ll be continuously connected, too, with the ability to receive over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

The new platform should also see a boost in practicality – not a 1 Series strong point previously – with the longer wheelbase resulting in significantly more rear legroom. A projected boot-capacity figure of around 400 litres would make it more practical than its predecessor, too, if a little short of the class best.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: BMW 1 Series provides plenty of poke for pennies
BMW 1 Series - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BMW 1 Series provides plenty of poke for pennies

The 1 Series is a smart and desirable hatch – especially in this 123 xDrive trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for 7 September
News
7 Sep 2026
Most reliable small cars to buy 2026
Most reliable small cars - header image

Most reliable small cars to buy 2026

We reveal the most reliable small cars you can buy, according to our latest Driver Power survey
Best cars & vans
25 Jun 2026
Most reliable family cars to buy 2026
Most reliable family cars - header image

Most reliable family cars to buy 2026

These are the most reliable family cars you can buy, according to the Driver Power survey
Best cars & vans
18 Jun 2026
BMW 1 Series review
BMW 1 Series - main image

BMW 1 Series review

The BMW 1 Series is a well-built family hatchback that handles nicely, but practicality isn’t the best
In-depth reviews
17 Jun 2026

Most Popular

New Polestar 2 will ‘beat’ BMW i3, according to dynamics boss
Polestar 2 - exclusive image

New Polestar 2 will ‘beat’ BMW i3, according to dynamics boss

The new Polestar 2 is set to morph into a true sports saloon – with strong emphasis on the sporty side of things
News
29 Sep 2026
Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head
Cupra Raval vs Renault 5

Cupra Raval vs Renault 5: classy electric superminis go head-to-head

The sporty Cupra Raval is the first of the VW Group’s electric superminis on sale, but can it get the better of the retro-themed Renault 5
Car group tests
29 Sep 2026
Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso to make MPVs cool again
Citroen C4 Picasso - exclusive image

Radical new Citroen C4 Picasso to make MPVs cool again

Citroen is going back to what it does best: new ELO-inspired MPV could spawn family of family-friendly models
News
28 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content