BMW bets future on Neue Klasse EV battery and motor tech

We’ve already been given a good look at BMW’s revolutionary new design language for its upcoming Neue Klasse models courtesy of the Vision Neue Klasse X concept and the Neue Klasse sedan concept. We’ve seen inside too, thanks to a preview of the new panoramic iDrive system - but now it’s time to delve deeper into what will power BMW’s next-generation EVs. Step forward the sixth-generation of BMW’s eDrive.

Set to power the first Neue Klasse model later this year (BMW’s replacement for its iX3), Gen6 eDrive technology was shown off to Auto Express at the firm’s Landshut plant near Munich, where Neue Klasse battery and electric motor components will be made. BMW claims the new battery and electric motors that’ll be used in Neue Klasse models will provide 30 per cent faster charging and a 30 per cent increase in range over fifth-generation eDrive models like the iX3 (which tops out at 285 miles of WLTP range currently). The German firm also says we can expect even greater gains from certain models, like the sleeker Neue Klasse sedan.

It’s not just range, efficiency and charging where BMW expects to make progress. The Gen6 electric motors have been designed to power BMW’s future all-electric M models, with a choice of single, dual, triple or quad-motors available. The Neue Klasse battery and electric setup is also designed to underpin BMW’s full-range of EVs - unlike Mercedes which has segmented its approach into MMA platforms for smaller cars and MB.EV for its larger cars. Beyond BMW, the Gen6 technology has also been opened up to the wider BMW Group family - including MINI and Rolls-Royce.

Advanced batteries no bigger than 105kWh

Various different battery pack sizes will be implemented in BMW’s Neue Klasse models. BMW hasn’t revealed any kWh figures just yet, but a BMW representative told us “larger batteries aren’t a goal and are not in our plan” - suggesting they won’t go bigger than the 105kWh unit in the current i7. The actual battery pack in the Neue Klasse will be the same design no matter the size with all models getting 800-volt technology, while also being slimmer and 20 per cent more energy dense than the ‘Gen5’ technology. This has been achieved by switching to cylindrical cells from prismatic ones, even the front seat’s bolt holes are integrated into the battery to shrink the side profile.