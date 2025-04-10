Car Deal of the Day: Wunderbar BMW iX1 at £350 a month is premium EV motoring for less

Sharp handling

Twin-motor model with 309bhp

Only £347.32 a month

Meet BMW’s smallest electric car. The iX1 may be pint-sized (for a BMW SUV), but it packs a lot of street cred for not a lot of cash, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Lease4Less, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the iX1 for the bargain price of £347.32 a month right now. It’s a three-year deal with mileage capped at 5,000 a year, while the initial payment is £4,467.84. Need a bit more flexibility? You can bump up the mileage allowance to 8,000 a year for just £14.66 extra a month.

This is no bargain basement model, however, as this deal is for a well specced car with the most powerful powertrain option.

This iX1 xDrive30 model sees a 66.4kWh battery pack send its power to twin electric motors – one on each axle – giving four-wheel drive. Total power is a sizeable 309bhp, meaning 0-62mph takes a super-quick 5.6 seconds, while top speed is 112mph. There's even a special ‘boost’ paddle on the steering wheel to give maximum power for 10 seconds – perfect for those motorway overtakes.

Claimed range is 270 miles and in our testing we’ve found an achievable figure to be around 250 miles, which is pretty good. DC rapid charging is 130kW, so not the fastest in the compact premium SUV class, but acceptable enough.

As it’s a BMW, driving thrills are high on the menu. The iX1 has very precise steering and gives great feedback, and while the ride is a little on the firm side, the iX1 is super quiet on the move. That is when the Hans Zimmer feedback noises aren't playing, as they give a very cool futuristic background ambience.

One of the reasons for the slightly hard ride is that with this deal you are getting the desirable M Sport spec. With its sporty bodywork and adaptive sports suspension, it’s the slightly racier model in the iX1 line-up. Other kit thrown in includes ambient lighting, twin screens with sat-nav, 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels and an electric tailgate.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW iX1 leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW iX1 hub page...

See our BMW iX1 deals

Check out the BMW iX1 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…