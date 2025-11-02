Verdict

First impressions reveal a high-quality, beautifully finished SUV, but one not as spacious or practical as my previous, longer ID.7 test car. Such are the packaging benefits of EVs. Plug-in hybrids are getting some stick for producing greater CO2 emissions than claimed, so it’ll be fascinating to see how our BMW PHEV performs, especially on efficiency.

Mileage: 2,710 miles

2,710 miles Efficiency: 64.8mpg

Plug-in hybrids: the best-of-both worlds or the devil’s work? Given its Fire Red paint and matt black 21-inch alloys, the X3 30e M Sport is a dead-ringer for South Park’s Satan, but fuel efficiency is borderline angelic.

We’ve travelled 468 miles so far and there’s still one-third of the first tank remaining. That’s because my home wallbox keeps the 19.7kWh battery topped up, costing about £16 on electricity so far. Fully charged the 30e is good for 50 miles of EV range, quietly undertaking school runs and shopping trips while emitting zero emissions.

The 181bhp motor sandwiched between the engine and eight-speed automatic transmission has plenty enough grunt to hustle the X3 along. And that’s a good thing because there’s little pleasure to be had from the four-cylinder turbo kicking in. It sounds rather wheezy and – like many hybrids – can trigger some indecision about whether the car should engage electric or combustion mode, particularly if you come on and off the throttle swiftly at roundabouts or junctions.