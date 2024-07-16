That means it’ll be fitted with a suite of driver-assistance systems including semi-autonomous driving functions and the latest crash-avoidance tech. Expect it to be heavily integrated into the Panoramic iDrive layout, as well as the car’s head-up display.

How much will the new BMW X5 cost?

We’re still a long way away from BMW announcing the prices for the next-gen BMW X5.

Given the fact the current car starts from £74,280, it’s highly likely the new car will start from well over £80k, even in its most basic form and will likely exceed the £100k mark for the top-spec version.

When will the new BMW X5 go on sale?

BMW has told us that it is gearing up to reveal the car towards the middle of 2026, with the start of sales and delivery of customer cars due roughly six months later at the start of 2027.

The X5 is one of 40 new or revised BMWs set to be revealed by the end of 2027.

When will the Neue Klasse BMWs arrive?

iX3 (Due: September)

The forthcoming iX3 will be revealed in September and will launch the firm’s ‘Neue Klasse’ styling language, set to feature on 40 new or revised BMWs before the end of 2027. This will separate it from the existing X3, while also ushering in the firm’s exciting new Panoramic iDrive infotainment system.

3 Series (Due: mid-2026)

Next up is the replacement for the big-selling 3 Series. It’ll be closely related to the iX3, with the same platform and powertrain tech, plus a similarly bold look. BMW will offer the new 3 with combustion engines and EV powertrains, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and range.

X5 (Due: mid/late-2026)

Unlike the smaller 3 Series and iX3, the new X5 will sit on the same platform as the old car, but with heavily updated tech. Powertrain options will include everything from petrol, diesel and hybrid, to EV and even – in some markets – a hydrogen fuel cell. Big interior updates will also feature.

5 Series LCI (Due: 2027)

The 5 Series only went on sale in 2023, so its facelift – or life-cycle impulse (LCI) in BMW speak – is still a little way off. Unlike most mid-life updates, the 5 Series is set to get a completely new look to pull it in line with the other Neue Klasse models; expect significant changes on the outside, plus a completely new interior.

X7 (Due: 2027)

The X5 will act as BMW’s tech flagship until its range-topping X7 arrives in 2027. By using the smaller SUV as a base, the X7 will finally be offered with plug-in and all-electric powertrains – something it has so far done without. And of course, it’ll look just like the other cars listed here, with a Neue Klasse face and fresh cabin layout.

