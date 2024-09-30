BYD Sea Lion 07 to be revealed at Paris Motor Show

Chinese automotive giant BYD will reveal another car destined for the UK market at this year’s Paris Motor Show between 14 and 20 October, and it has already posted a sneak teaser image of the Sea Lion 07.

Continuing BYD’s marine-themed “Ocean Series” naming strategy, the Sea Lion 07 will sit at the top of BYD’s range above the all-electric Seal saloon. It is a mid-sized SUV with a rakish, coupe-like roofline, and it should rival the likes of the Kia EV6, Peugeot E-3008, Skoda Enyaq Coupe, Tesla Model Y and the upcoming Ford Capri.

The latest teaser doesn’t reveal much aside from a side profile that showcases the sweptback roofline. The post also invites an audience to a ‘European premiere of a new model’. It won’t be a ‘global premiere’ however, because the Sea Lion 07 has been on sale in China since the beginning of the summer.

BYD Sea Lion 07 pricing and release date

After the Sea Lion 07’s European debut at the Paris Motor Show, we can expect it to go on sale in early 2025, potentially beating the incoming facelifted Tesla Model Y to market.

Given the BYD Seal starts at a touch more than £45,000, the larger Sea Lion 07 (which will utilise the same e-Platform 3.0 architecture as the Seal), could be priced nearer the £50,000 mark. As with most of BYD’s other offerings, we expect two trim levels, and the option of a single-motor rear-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.

What will the BYD Sea Lion 07 look like?

As a result of the Sea Lion 07 going on sale in China already, we have a clear view of how the European model should look. The UK’s Seal saloon looks identical to the Chinese model (that is until a slightly facelifted Seal arrived in China) and any changes to the Sea Lion 07 should be minimal.