Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BYD Sea Lion 07 to be revealed at Paris Motor Show

The all-electric SUV will take BYD’s UK line up to five

By:Alastair Crooks
30 Sep 2024
BYD Sea Lion 07

Chinese automotive giant BYD will reveal another car destined for the UK market at this year’s Paris Motor Show between 14 and 20 October, and it has already posted a sneak teaser image of the Sea Lion 07. 

Continuing BYD’s marine-themed “Ocean Series” naming strategy, the Sea Lion 07 will sit at the top of BYD’s range above the all-electric Seal saloon. It is a mid-sized SUV with a rakish, coupe-like roofline, and it should rival the likes of the Kia EV6, Peugeot E-3008, Skoda Enyaq Coupe, Tesla Model Y and the upcoming Ford Capri.  

The latest teaser doesn’t reveal much aside from a side profile that showcases the sweptback roofline. The post also invites an audience to a ‘European premiere of a new model’. It won’t be a ‘global premiere’ however, because the Sea Lion 07 has been on sale in China since the beginning of the summer.

BYD Sea Lion 07 pricing and release date

After the Sea Lion 07’s European debut at the Paris Motor Show, we can expect it to go on sale in early 2025, potentially beating the incoming facelifted Tesla Model Y to market. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Given the BYD Seal starts at a touch more than £45,000, the larger Sea Lion 07 (which will utilise the same e-Platform 3.0 architecture as the Seal), could be priced nearer the £50,000 mark. As with most of BYD’s other offerings, we expect two trim levels, and the option of a single-motor rear-drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain.  

What will the BYD Sea Lion 07 look like?

As a result of the Sea Lion 07 going on sale in China already, we have a clear view of how the European model should look. The UK’s Seal saloon looks identical to the Chinese model (that is until a slightly facelifted Seal arrived in China) and any changes to the Sea Lion 07 should be minimal.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

On the Chinese-market Sea Lion 07, the coupe-SUV body style gives it a sporty profile - as do the gloss-black wheelarches. At the front we can see a similar C-shaped headlight cluster design to the Seal, flowing into the pointed crease that wraps around the nose of the car. 

To the rear we can see a light-bar that is similar to the Seal’s, tapering to the middle to accentuate the car’s width. There’s also a faux diffuser at the bottom of the rear bumper. 

What will the BYD Sea Lion 07’s interior be like?

The Sea Lion 07 will gain BYD’s new steering wheel and copy the Seal’s new dash layout. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

A huge 15.6-inch touchscreen dominates the dash and as with the Seal, it’ll feature a rotating function to split between portrait and landscape. The Sea Lion 07 will also get a new driver’s display that sits flush with the dash (this will arrive later on the updated Seal). 

In the Chinese models a head-up display mimics a virtual 50-inch screen for the driver, there are front and rear heated and ventilated seats and a 2.1-square-metre panoramic glass roof. 

We’ve seen on Chinese Sea Lion 07s two smartphone charging pads in front of the centre console, which bears some similar buttons and controls to the Seal. 

BYD Sea Lion 07 battery, charging and performance

Underpinning the Seal Lion 07 will be BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 architecture - something we’ve already experienced in the Seal. Two battery sizes have been available in the Seal Lion 07 in other markets, a 71.8kWh unit and a 80.6kWh unit. Under China’s more lenient CLTC testing scheme, the smaller battery is good for 341 miles of range while the larger battery tops out at 380 miles. 

The smaller battery comes with a single-motor that produces 227bhp or another motor with 308bhp, allowing for 7.3-second and 6.7-second 0-62mph time respectively. A dual-motor version comes with 523bhp for a 0-62mph time of 4.2 seconds.

The charging speed for the smaller battery maxes out at 170kW, while the larger battery can hold a 240kW charge. Due to the difference in battery capacity, they both top up 10 to 80 per cent of their batteries in 25 minutes.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs..

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Paris Motor Show 2024: all the new cars we’re going to see
Paris Motor Show 2024 - header image

Paris Motor Show 2024: all the new cars we’re going to see

This year’s Paris Motor Show will include the reveal of the new Renault 4, and much more besides
News
27 Sep 2024
New Leapmotor B10 compact electric SUV to be revealed at Paris Motor Show
Leapmotor B10 teaser - front 3/4

New Leapmotor B10 compact electric SUV to be revealed at Paris Motor Show

Leapmotor’s incoming Kia EV3 rival is expected to arrive in UK showrooms in 2025
News
25 Sep 2024
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida gearing up for Paris unveiling
Alfa Romeo Junior - front tracking

Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida gearing up for Paris unveiling

Hybrid-powered small SUV will use the running gear from the Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 2008, but UK sales still unconfirmed
News
25 Sep 2024
Renault 4 spied ahead of Paris Motor Show reveal
Renault 4 spy shot - front 3/4

Renault 4 spied ahead of Paris Motor Show reveal

Retro-styled Renault 4 will expand the French firm’s EV line up
News
24 Sep 2024

Most Popular

You can buy a Dacia Duster and a Dacia Spring for the price of a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa
Dacia Duster and Spring - opinion

You can buy a Dacia Duster and a Dacia Spring for the price of a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa

Mike Rutherford takes a look at the cost of some new cars, and wonders how manufacturers come up with the excessive price tags
Opinion
29 Sep 2024
Citroen C5 Aircross Max long-term test: racking up the miles in comfort
Citroen C5 Aircross long termer second report - header

Citroen C5 Aircross Max long-term test: racking up the miles in comfort

Second report: compact SUV is rising to the demands placed on it by a busy photographer
Long-term tests
27 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: all-wheel-drive Subaru Solterra EV for a staggering £194 per month
Subaru Solterra - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: all-wheel-drive Subaru Solterra EV for a staggering £194 per month

Subaru’s electric family SUV for less than £200 a month is our Deal of the Day for 26 September
News
26 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content