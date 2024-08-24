Citroen C5 Aircross Max long-term test: racking up the miles in comfort

Verdict

The Citroen C5 Aircross is doing what it does well. There have been no major dramas over thousands of miles of comfy driving. Yes, the brakes could be smoother and the boot needs a firm slam, but overall it’s a great choice.

Mileage: 8,115

8,115 Efficiency: 43.3mpg

You don’t see our Citroen C5 Aircross within the pages of Auto Express every week, but rest assured that without its presence, the photos we take for many of the tests and drives wouldn’t exist.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Its life as a photographer’s car is busy, but it’s proving a hugely capable assistant, and when we headed to Wales for our test between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio, I thought it would be the perfect location for it to take

a starring role in front of the lens.

Anyone who has kept up with the different long-term cars I have run over the years will know that I have certain requirements. Chiefly, it needs to be a good size, comfortable, practical and deliver efficiency. Adding a bit of style to the mix is always a welcome bonus.

In terms of size, the C5 Aircross has proved itself great at swallowing all of my camera and cleaning gear. But more than that, it’s also been great for holidays and the odd university house move for my daughter, too.

When it comes to comfort, this seems to be an area of the market that Citroen has sewn up, irrespective of the class of car you’re talking about. The C5 Aircross has a softer set-up than most other rivals in the compact SUV sector, and with long drives to locations up and down the country, it has been a boon for soaking up long motorway journeys.