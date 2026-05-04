The Citroen has returned mostly unscathed from our annual pilgrimage to Cornwall. Charging was easy; in both directions we used the 250kW Tesla Superchargers at Dart’s Farm near Exeter.

In Cornwall, we replenished the e-C5’s battery using car-park connectors, and pre-agreed with our host that we could use the three-pin plug at our cottage. All in, another pain-free long-distance EV experience. But more on the ‘mostly’ unscathed in my final report due soon…

Citroen e-C5 Aircross Max Comfort Range: third report

Our comfortable electric SUV proves its worth on week-long holiday to the west coast of France

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Mileage: 5,875 miles

5,875 miles Efficiency: 3.4mi/kWh

Our Citroen e-C5 Aircross has been working hard of late, covering almost 2,500 miles across a variety of roads since the last report in late June. From my base in south London, I’ve taken the car up to County Durham for work, to the south coast for a day on my father-in-law’s boat, and most recently all the way to the Ile de Ré in France for a week-long family holiday.

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, but in my case, it’s spending what feels like every waking moment at the wheel of this electric SUV that has really helped me learn to love it. Comfort is first rate, and in top-spec Max trim, it’s got all the kit I need.

As mentioned, the first big challenge for the e-C5 was a trip to Darlington to drive the Vauxhall Mokka GSE. I knew from the outset that the 250-odd miles from my home would be a push, especially with the climate control working overtime. So on the outward journey I decided to stop for a coffee and a cake at Leicester Forest East services halfway up the M1; by that point I needed to use the facilities anyway. No harm done.