News

Updated Cupra Born delivery due in just a few days

Cupra’s original EV has gone under the knife and is supposedly going to look sharper than ever when the bandages come off

By:Ellis Hyde
26 Feb 2026
New Cupra Born teaser13

The new Cupra Born will be revealed on 5 March, with the Spanish firm’s first EV set to receive a refreshed interior, tech upgrades and even sharper looks as part of its mid-life facelift. 

The teaser image Cupra released doesn’t give away too much, but does show the new Born features a three-triangle tail-light design. Its full-width rear light now incorporates an illuminated Cupra logo, like all of the brand’s latest, head-turning creations including the Tavascan electric coupe-SUV, the combustion-powered Formentor and the Terramar family SUV

Cupra is also promising it has improved perceived quality inside the Born thanks to new materials. We assume the infotainment system will have received some updates too, and hopefully the touch-sensitive haptic panels on the steering wheel will have finally been replaced by proper physical buttons. 

Fortunately we don’t have to wait too long to find out exactly what changes Cupra has made. But we know the styling changes on the new Born aren’t limited to some revamped tail-lights, as images of prototypes undergoing testing show a redesigned front end that’s inspired by the Raval – the all-electric supermini that will sit below the Born when it’s launched in early 2026.

Changes we can spot include a redesigned bonnet and a lower bumper that houses some new air intakes to the side – presumably all in the name of improving aerodynamic efficiency and eking out some extra range. The headlights also now include the same three-triangle signature as those at the rear. Beneath the camouflage, there’s also likely to be a new rear bumper, in keeping with Cupra’s more eccentric design language.

What’s less certain is what changes will be made under the skin, in terms of powertrain and battery tech. The MEB platform the Born sits on has been through a couple of major upgrades, both in terms of efficiency and power, yielding better range and performance. 

This was reflected on the Born VZ, which picked up a new 79kWh battery pack and high-performance 321bhp electric motor. Right now the Born starts with a 59kWh battery that manages up to 264 miles of range, while the 79kWh-battery car can travel up to 346 miles on a single charge; the top-spec VZ bumps this up to 366 miles. 

Cupra Born facelift - front 3/413

Since the Born was launched in 2021, the competition has been hotting up with the arrival of the Volvo EX30, Kia EV3, Skoda Elroq and Renault Megane E-Tech, plus the updated Peugeot E-308 and MG4. Meanwhile the Born’s sister car, the VW ID.3, received a few light updates in 2024 but is in line for a much more significant redesign later this year.

If you don’t want to wait for the revised Cupra Born to arrive, the out-going (still highly rated) model is currently available to lease through our Buy A Car service from just £224 per month or there’s more than 150 used examples in stock at dealerships across the UK.

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

