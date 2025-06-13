Updated Cupra Born delivery due in just a few days

The new Cupra Born will be revealed on 5 March, with the Spanish firm’s first EV set to receive a refreshed interior, tech upgrades and even sharper looks as part of its mid-life facelift.

The teaser image Cupra released doesn’t give away too much, but does show the new Born features a three-triangle tail-light design. Its full-width rear light now incorporates an illuminated Cupra logo, like all of the brand’s latest, head-turning creations including the Tavascan electric coupe-SUV, the combustion-powered Formentor and the Terramar family SUV.

Cupra is also promising it has improved perceived quality inside the Born thanks to new materials. We assume the infotainment system will have received some updates too, and hopefully the touch-sensitive haptic panels on the steering wheel will have finally been replaced by proper physical buttons.

Fortunately we don’t have to wait too long to find out exactly what changes Cupra has made. But we know the styling changes on the new Born aren’t limited to some revamped tail-lights, as images of prototypes undergoing testing show a redesigned front end that’s inspired by the Raval – the all-electric supermini that will sit below the Born when it’s launched in early 2026.

Changes we can spot include a redesigned bonnet and a lower bumper that houses some new air intakes to the side – presumably all in the name of improving aerodynamic efficiency and eking out some extra range. The headlights also now include the same three-triangle signature as those at the rear. Beneath the camouflage, there’s also likely to be a new rear bumper, in keeping with Cupra’s more eccentric design language.