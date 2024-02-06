2024 Cupra Leon hatchback and estate caught flaunting new design

Cupra is readying a substantial update for the Leon hatchback and estate which will see changes applied to its tech features and design. Spied winter testing in different forms, the new Leon will follow VW’s recently updated Golf 8.5 and will join other updated MQB models due in the first half of this year, including the Skoda Octavia and Audi A3.

When it comes to the Cupra Leon’s visual updates, we’re expecting to see a more substantial change as the brand’s design language continues to evolve. This will start with brand new headlights that are markedly different in shape compared to the current model’s, featuring a new triple-element lighting signature.

These lights will sit within a brand new front end design that will take its cues from new Cupra models like the Tavascan SUV, dominated by a much larger lower grille and more three-dimensional grilles and vents.

We’re expecting to see similarly substantial changes around the back, too, with a new take on the current model’s rear light bar featuring fresh lighting graphics that reference the triangle shapes seen at the front.

The white Cupra Leon hatchback in these images appears to be a plug-in hybrid model as indicated by the faux exhaust finishers on the lower bumper and a secondary filler cap hiding the plug-point for the battery on the front wing. Cupra’s designers also look to be having fun with the wheel designs, with the hatchback featuring a new design of tri-spoke alloy wheels in a bronze and diamond cut finish.

We’ve also spied images of the forthcoming Cupra Leon estate version, this one most likely featuring the turbocharged 2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and all-wheel drive system, as suggested by the four round exhaust finishers tucked away in the rear bumper. This model also has its own tri-spoke wheel design, and like the hatchback a chunky set of bronze-finished calipers behind, suggesting these are both high performance derivatives.

The Cupra Leon interior will also be given a refresh, but we’ll have to wait and see if that applies to a new set of digital interfaces as has been featured in the new Mk8.5 VW Golf.

Cupra has not announced an official reveal date as yet, but with the updated Golf already out and the new Skoda Octavia and Audi A3 just around the corner, we’d suggest a debut will be likely in the next few months.

