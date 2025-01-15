New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000
The Dacia Duster’s big brother is available to pre-order now, and is due to go on sale in March
UK pricing for the Dacia Bigster has finally been confirmed, with prices for the eagerly anticipated mid-size SUV starting from £24,995 and even the top-of-the-range full-hybrid version will cost less than £29,500 – or less than the £30k base price for a Nissan Qashqai, to put it another way.
The Bigster manages to undercut several other key rivals, like the Kia Sportage and Ford Kuga, plus its starting price matches the value-focused MG HS. Despite it being the largest and most expensive model Dacia has launched to date.
Order books will open in March, but buyers can pre-order a Bigster now with a refundable £250 deposit. When it does go on sale, there will be a choice of three trim levels – Expression, Journey and Extreme – and three hybrid powertrains.
Entry-level Expression models will come with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital instrument display, dual-zone air conditioning, a 40:20:40-split rear bench, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and four ‘YouClip’ anchor points for attaching accessories.
Plus, there are plenty of safety features onboard, like traffic sign recognition with speed alert, cruise control, lane change alert, lane-keep assist, driver attention warning, advanced emergency braking and an emergency call system.
Upgrading to Journey trim costs £26,245 and adds 19-inch rims, a 10.1-inch instrument display, a powered tailgate, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, different seat upholstery, a wireless smartphone charging pad, high beam assist and electronically adjustable door mirrors.
Meanwhile Extreme specification, which will be available from £26,495, is aimed more towards fans of the outdoors. It gets most of the same kit, but also picks up 18-inch alloy wheels, modular roof bars, washable seat upholstery and rubber floor mats, plus a panoramic sunroof and brown copper accents.
The top two trim levels will have the option of a two-tone black roof, to contrast with the six paint colours that’ll be on offer, including Indigo Blue, which is exclusive to the Bigster.
The engine range kicks off with the TCe 140: a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology and a six-speed manual gearbox. It produces 138bhp and 230Nm of torque – enough for 0-62mph in less than 10 seconds – and Dacia says it can return up to 51.4mpg.
The TCe 130 4x4 features the same mild-hybrid petrol engine, but with 128bhp on tap and four-wheel drive. There’s also five drive modes for different terrain: Auto, Eco, Off-Road, Mud/Sand and Snow. It’s only available in Expression and Extreme trim, and costs £2,200 more than the standard motor.
Finally, there’s the Hybrid 155 powertrain. This uses a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox, working together with one main electric motor, a separate starter generator motor and 1.4kWh battery. Combined power output is 153bhp, while the e-motor provides up to 205Nm of torque.
The Bigster Hybrid, which is available from £27,995, is capable of returning up to 60.1mpg, says Dacia, and can spend up to 80 per cent of the time driving in town on pure-electric power.
