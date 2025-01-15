New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000

UK pricing for the Dacia Bigster has finally been confirmed, with prices for the eagerly anticipated mid-size SUV starting from £24,995 and even the top-of-the-range full-hybrid version will cost less than £29,500 – or less than the £30k base price for a Nissan Qashqai, to put it another way.

The Bigster manages to undercut several other key rivals, like the Kia Sportage and Ford Kuga, plus its starting price matches the value-focused MG HS. Despite it being the largest and most expensive model Dacia has launched to date.

Order books will open in March, but buyers can pre-order a Bigster now with a refundable £250 deposit. When it does go on sale, there will be a choice of three trim levels – Expression, Journey and Extreme – and three hybrid powertrains.

Entry-level Expression models will come with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital instrument display, dual-zone air conditioning, a 40:20:40-split rear bench, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and four ‘YouClip’ anchor points for attaching accessories.

Plus, there are plenty of safety features onboard, like traffic sign recognition with speed alert, cruise control, lane change alert, lane-keep assist, driver attention warning, advanced emergency braking and an emergency call system.