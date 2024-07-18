The Dacia Sandero is Europe’s best selling car, so far 

Dacia has revealed that the Dacia Sandero has been the best-selling car in European so far this year, sitting above esteemed models such as the Renault Clio and Volkswagen Golf.

It’s not just in Europe where the Sandero is performing well as global sales for the budget supermini have reached 164,780 - an increase of 18.5 per cent over the same period in 2023.

The Sandero has been Europe’s best-selling car in terms of retail sales since 2017, but a growth in popularity within the fleet sector has helped it take the outright lead so far in 2024.

In Dacia’s most successful country for sales, France, the Sandero is priced from 11,990 euros (roughly £10,084). Here in the UK the Sandero starts at £13,795 and remains among the very cheapest cars on sale.

The Sandero came close to claiming top spot in 2023, missing out by less than 14,000 units to the Tesla Model Y. With the American electric SUV sitting in eighth place so far this year, the Sandero looks like a strong contender to top the best-sellers list.

The Dacia Sandero’s success comes despite the lack of an electrified option. Dacia says 10 per cent of its sales are electrified vehicles - helped by the launch of the new Hybrid 140 versions of the Duster and Jogger.

Sales of Dacia’s all-electric Spring began in June here in the UK with first deliveries expected by the Autumn. Following on from the new Duster which launched earlier this year, Dacia’s new Bigster C-segment SUV is scheduled to arrive in dealerships by early 2025.

