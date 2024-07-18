Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Dacia Sandero is Europe’s best selling car, so far 

Global demand for the Romanian supermini has grown alongside its huge popularity in Europe

by: Alastair Crooks
18 Jul 2024
Dacia Sandero - front

Dacia has revealed that the Dacia Sandero has been the best-selling car in European so far this year, sitting above esteemed models such as the Renault Clio and Volkswagen Golf

It’s not just in Europe where the Sandero is performing well as global sales for the budget supermini have reached 164,780 - an increase of 18.5 per cent over the same period in 2023. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Sandero has been Europe’s best-selling car in terms of retail sales since 2017, but a growth in popularity within the fleet sector has helped it take the outright lead so far in 2024. 

In Dacia’s most successful country for sales, France, the Sandero is priced from 11,990 euros (roughly £10,084). Here in the UK the Sandero starts at £13,795 and remains among the very cheapest cars on sale.

The Sandero came close to claiming top spot in 2023, missing out by less than 14,000 units to the Tesla Model Y. With the American electric SUV sitting in eighth place so far this year, the Sandero looks like a strong contender to top the best-sellers list.

The Dacia Sandero’s success comes despite the lack of an electrified option. Dacia says 10 per cent of its sales are electrified vehicles - helped by the launch of the new Hybrid 140 versions of the Duster and Jogger

Sales of Dacia’s all-electric Spring began in June here in the UK with first deliveries expected by the Autumn. Following on from the new Duster which launched earlier this year, Dacia’s new Bigster C-segment SUV is scheduled to arrive in dealerships by early 2025. 

What is driving Dacia's sales success? Tell us your thoughts in the comments...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best first cars for new drivers 2024
Best first cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best first cars for new drivers 2024

These are the best cars for first time drivers, all of which are cheap, easy to drive and safe
14 Jun 2024
Used Dacia Sandero (Mk3, 2020-date) review: all the essentials at a low price
Used Dacia Sandero Mk3 - front
Used car tests

Used Dacia Sandero (Mk3, 2020-date) review: all the essentials at a low price

A full used review on the Dacia Sandero covering the Sandero Mk3 that's been on sale since 2020
3 Jun 2024
Cheapest cars to buy 2024
Cheapest cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Cheapest cars to buy 2024

Searching for a brand-new bargain? These are the cheapest cars in the UK right now
8 May 2024
Dacia Sandero review
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCe Expression - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Dacia Sandero review

A spacious interior and refined driving manners show there’s more to the Dacia Sandero than just the price
8 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New EU worn tyre rules could save 400m tyres and £5.9 billion a year
Skoda Octavia heavy braking on a wet road surface
News

New EU worn tyre rules could save 400m tyres and £5.9 billion a year

Tyres at the 1.6mm legal minimum tread depth must still meet same performance standards as new tyres, says the EU
18 Jul 2024
It’s a shame Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover or Rolls-Royce aren't good enough for the Prime Minister
Opinion - Bentley
Opinion

It’s a shame Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover or Rolls-Royce aren't good enough for the Prime Minister

Mike Rutherford looks back at a rollercoaster week in the automotive world
14 Jul 2024
New 2024 Audi A5 is an Audi A4 in all but name
Audi A5 Avant - front action
News

New 2024 Audi A5 is an Audi A4 in all but name

The switch to odd-numbered badging for Audi’s ICE cars sees the A4 become A5, introducing a sleeker shape in the process
16 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content