New Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time: fresh look for Europe’s best-selling car

The humble supermini’s makeover is inspired by the Dacia Spring EV, plus Duster and Bigster SUV

By:Ellis Hyde
11 Mar 2025
Dacia Sandero facelift spied testing - front tracking

The Dacia Sandero recently reclaimed the title of Europe’s best-selling car, and the brand seems determined to hold onto it, because a facelifted version of the humble supermini has now been spotted testing. It sports a more robust look and potentially some changes under the metal, too.

It’s worth reiterating that this is not the all-new, next-generation Sandero that’s due to be unveiled at the end of 2027 and will be available with pure-electric power. This is simply the current model with a new look that’s inspired by Dacia’s latest models, the Spring EV, plus the Duster and Bigster SUVs.

The most significant design changes are at the front, and mirror those being applied to the updated version of the seven-seater Dacia Jogger that we’ve also spied testing not too long ago

The Sandero’s front bumper looks chunkier and squarer than before, and is similar to the Spring’s, so should help the Sandero look wider. There are new headlights as well, and a slimmer front grille with what appears to be a camera underneath where the Dacia link logo will sit. Finally, the upper and lower grille both have a new cubic pattern. 

Changes to the rear appear to be limited to a fresh set of much slimmer LED tail-lights, while this prototype spotted in Germany is riding on some new diamond-cut wheels. We can’t see inside, but we expect the Sandero to receive a tech boost, ideally the 10-inch touchscreen and seven-inch digital instrument panel offered in the Spring and other Dacias.

Dacia Sandero facelift spied testing - rear tracking

Potential for Dacia Sandero Hybrid

The Dacia Sandero is currently only available with a turbocharged three-cylinder engine, producing 89bhp in pure-petrol TCe 90 form or 99bhp if buyers go for the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel LPG version. 

We expect both engine options will be sticking around, but likely with mild-hybrid assistance to provide a slight boost in fuel economy and CO2 emissions. Particularly because the base engines in the Duster and Bigster both get MHEV tech.  

However, what we’re really hoping to see is the Sandero fitted with a full-hybrid powertrain for the first time. Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot recently suggested to Auto Express that this could happen soon and this facelift would be perfect timing. 

The Hybrid 140 set-up available in the Jogger is the most likely candidate, because the two cars share the same CMF-B platform, and the same powertrain is used by the Renault Clio E-Tech hybrid. It consists of a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine assisted by a pair of electric motors, powered by a 1.2kWh battery pack that allows for pure-electric driving around town. 

The addition of a Sandero Hybrid would give the brand a rival against the MG3 Hybrid+, which is priced from £18,495 – a target for Dacia to aim for.

Don't want to wait for the facelifted Dacia Sandero? Take a look at our current Dacia Sandero discounts or spec your own new Sandero via our Find a Car service...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
