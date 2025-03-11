New Dacia Sandero spotted for the first time: fresh look for Europe’s best-selling car

The Dacia Sandero recently reclaimed the title of Europe’s best-selling car, and the brand seems determined to hold onto it, because a facelifted version of the humble supermini has now been spotted testing. It sports a more robust look and potentially some changes under the metal, too.

It’s worth reiterating that this is not the all-new, next-generation Sandero that’s due to be unveiled at the end of 2027 and will be available with pure-electric power. This is simply the current model with a new look that’s inspired by Dacia’s latest models, the Spring EV, plus the Duster and Bigster SUVs.

The most significant design changes are at the front, and mirror those being applied to the updated version of the seven-seater Dacia Jogger that we’ve also spied testing not too long ago.

The Sandero’s front bumper looks chunkier and squarer than before, and is similar to the Spring’s, so should help the Sandero look wider. There are new headlights as well, and a slimmer front grille with what appears to be a camera underneath where the Dacia link logo will sit. Finally, the upper and lower grille both have a new cubic pattern.

Changes to the rear appear to be limited to a fresh set of much slimmer LED tail-lights, while this prototype spotted in Germany is riding on some new diamond-cut wheels. We can’t see inside, but we expect the Sandero to receive a tech boost, ideally the 10-inch touchscreen and seven-inch digital instrument panel offered in the Spring and other Dacias.

Potential for Dacia Sandero Hybrid

The Dacia Sandero is currently only available with a turbocharged three-cylinder engine, producing 89bhp in pure-petrol TCe 90 form or 99bhp if buyers go for the TCe 100 Bi-Fuel LPG version.